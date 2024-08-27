New Book Explores Inspiration Behind Taylor Swift's Song Lyrics

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



This November, Quirk Books will release a new book dedicated to analyzing the lyrics of Taylor Swift's songs through a literary lens.

English professor Rachel Feder has teamed up with musical theater performer Tiffany Tatreau on Taylor Swift by the Book: The Literature Behind the Lyrics, from Fairy Tales to Tortured Poets. In the book, the duo unpacks the literature that inspired Swift’s song lyrics across her entire catalog, from her debut album to 2024's The Tortured Poets Department.

Swift fans will get a peek into the authors, books, plays, and poems that influenced the lyrics to her songs, including:

What “New Romantics” has to do with the old Romantics

About the Gothic monsters haunting Midnights

How to spot Taylor’s many Great Gatsby references

What Taylor Swift and Emily Dickinson have in common

And much more! Described as "the perfect gift for Swifties and literature geeks alike," Taylor Swift by the Book captures the enthusiasm of Swift’s fandom and combines it with an illustrated, fun, and accessible guide to the literary works that have inspired this global superstar. ABOUT THE AUTHORS Rachel Feder holds a PhD in English from the University of Michigan and is an associate professor of English and literary arts at the University of Denver. She is the author of The Darcy Myth: Jane Austen, Literary Heartthrobs, and the Monsters They Taught Us to Love (Quirk, 2023), Harvester of Hearts: Motherhood Under the Sign of Frankenstein, and Birth Chart, a poetry collection. With McCormick Templeman, she is the coauthor of AstroLit: A Bibliophile’s Guide to the Stars. Rachel also edited the Norton Library edition of Dracula. Tiffany Tatreau is an actor, singer, and teaching artist born and raised in Southern California. She has starred in various musicals across the countryand is best known for her portrayal of Ocean O’Connell Rosenberg in the musical and original cast album Ride the Cyclone. She has a BFA in musical theater from Roosevelt University and resides in New York City.

