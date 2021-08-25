Neutral Snap Share New Single 'I Think I'm Falling In Love With A Girl From The Circus'

New Orleans pop-punk band Neutral Snap is excited to share their new single "I Think I'm Falling In Love With A Girl From The Circus" premiering now with V13. The song is the latest single from their upcoming album Tell Me How I Feel out 10/22. Fans can pre-save the single ahead of its Friday release at http://smarturl.it/NS_Circus and check out the early premiere now here.

On the new single the band shares, "'I Think I'm Falling In Love With A Girl From The Circus' is about just that - Josh (singer) met a girl who is proficient in circus arts and the song describes how their relationship started. This song is one of our more pop-oriented songs on the album with lots of imagery and literal meanings throughout the song. We also are huge fans of excessively long song titles and we want to try bringing that trend back to the mainstream."

Last month, the band shared the first look at their upcoming album Tell Me How I Feel with "I'm Crazy (But You) Like That". Due out October 22, Tell Me How I Feel follows the band's 2020 debut Sorry, I Passed Out and comprises 11 high-energy songs dealing with topics such as romantic and familial relationships, mental health and adjusting to post-lockdown life.

Neutral Snap is an up-and-coming 4-piece pop-punk band from New Orleans. The fusion of music styles & songwriting influences belonging to Joshua Latham (vocals), J.P Brown (guitar), Dominick Conforte (bass), & Ray-Ray Boudreaux (drums) is on full display at all times.

Neutral Snap stormed onto the scene in December of 2018 with the release of "Yellow Suitcase," the first of three singles to come from their debut album. "Yellow Suitcase" would go to garner significant attention and positive reviews within the industry. Following the release of their second single "Perfect Spiral," the group would go on to sign with Orange Music Records out of New Orleans, Louisiana. In early 2020, Neutral Snap released their debut album Sorry, I Passed Out through Orange Music Records and Amplified Distribution. The album features saucy hits such as "Butterscotch" and fan favorite "Westin House," which lead the band to announce their 22-date Sorry, I Passed Out Tour.

For more information, please visit: www.neutralsnap.com.