Neal Sharma & THE SAGEBRUSH Release GLIMMER Single
The alt-country influenced group blends indie rock with country-leaning pop on the new track.
San Francisco's alt-country influenced indie four piece Neal Sharma & the Sagebrush have released their newest single, 'Glimmer.' Available today via digital streaming platforms worldwide, the new single is the first in a series leading up to the release of the band's sixth studio album.
Released via Vitriol Records, 'Glimmer' focuses on the evolution of humans, wolves, and dogs and the ways in which their existences all intertwine. As the track progresses, the focal point shifts and pays homage towards the beautiful and inseparable kinship often seen between human and dog. Inspired firsthand by Neal Sharma's fifteen year bond with himself and his dog, the track dives into the indelible lessons learned about self-awareness, attitude, love, and contentment.
Mixing indie rock with twangy country-leaning pop, the new single showcases what's to come from Neal Sharma & the Sagebrush's forthcoming release.
About Neal Sharma & the Sagebrush
Based in San Francisco, Neal Sharma & the Sagebrush are gearing up for the release of their sixth studio album this fall, with production credits by Jack Shirley (Jeff Rosenstock, Tony Molina, Gouge Away, Gladie, Deafheaven, Loma Prieta). Blending indie, alternative, and alt-country-leaning Americana with lyrics rooted in ecology, perception, place, and relationships, the band's comforting sound is bound to emanate far and wide.
Neal Sharma grew up playing in punk and hardcore bands in the San Francisco Bay Area and Southern California (and currently plays in the band Ghostlimb). Along the way, his musical vocabulary expanded– taking shape in Neal Sharma & The Sagebrush along with some of his closest friends from the past 20+ years. The band consists of Neal Sharma on vocals and guitar, Jon Drinnan on guitar, Jason Brownstein on bass, and Mike Cross on drums.
Connect with Neal Sharma & the Sagebrush: Spotify | Instagram | YouTube | Apple Music | Artist Website
Photo Credit: Tanner McCardle
Photo Credit: Tanner McCardle
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