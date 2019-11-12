National Symphony Orchestra Announces New Label and Release of FirstRecording

The National Symphony Orchestra has a rich history of recording, dating back to award-winning projects from the early 1970s with past music directors Antal Dorati, Mstislav Rostropovich and Leonard Slatkin. The Orchestra's new self-produced label celebrates this legacy and looks to the future with the release of the first recording under the baton of its seventh music director, Gianandrea Noseda.

Dvořák: Symphony No. 9 / Copland: Billy the Kid will be available on CD and via streaming and download services worldwide on February 21. The National Symphony Orchestra has partnered with the London Symphony Orchestra's label, LSO Live to support the development and distribution of the NSO label, which will present standout performances from across the Orchestra's seasons at the Kennedy Center and beyond. In addition to being the NSO's music director, Noseda has held the post of LSO principal guest conductor since the 2016/17 season.

Speaking about the launch of the new label, Gianandrea Noseda said: "The National Symphony Orchestra and I are thrilled to present this first album on our new label. We believe recordings are an essential part of an orchestra's life because they capture singular musical experiences for future generations to enjoy. We are excited listeners worldwide will be able to hear the emotional and powerful results of the concerts we perform throughout the year at the Kennedy Center's Concert Hall in Washington, D.C."

NSO Executive Director Gary Ginstling added:

"It is a privilege to be collaborating with LSO Live on the National Symphony Orchestra's new recording initiative under Music Director Gianandrea Noseda. They are the right partners to help us broadly share Gianandrea's electrifying performances with the NSO, and build on the NSO's recording legacy."

Kathryn McDowell, Managing Director of the London Symphony Orchestra, added:

"In 1999 the LSO was the first orchestra to launch its own label, with the aim of utilizing the latest technology to amplify our artistic policy and reach the widest possible audience. Now, as we celebrate 20 years of LSO Live, we are delighted to partner with the National Symphony Orchestra to help realize their own ambitions and produce recordings that capture the incredible performances they bring to the stage."

The 2019-2020 season marks the National Symphony Orchestra's 89th, and Gianandrea Noseda's third as its music director. The Italian conductor serves as the Orchestra's seventh music director, joining the NSO's legacy of distinguished leaders. Its artistic leadership also includes Principal Pops Conductor Steven Reineke and Artistic Advisor Ben Folds.

Founded in 1931, the Orchestra has always been committed to artistic excellence and music education. In 1986, the National Symphony became an artistic affiliate of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, where it performs year-round. The NSO's community engagement projects are nationally recognized, including NSO In Your Neighborhood, an annual week of approximately 50 performances in schools, churches, community centers, and other unexpected venues; Notes of Honor, which offers free performances for active, veteran, prior service, and retired members of the military and their families; and Sound Health, a collaboration with the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and its affiliated organizations. Career development opportunities for young musicians include the NSO Youth Fellowship Program and its tuition-free Summer Music Institute.





