Nathaniel Rateliff Debuts 'All Or Nothing'

Today, Nathaniel Rateliff debuts his new song, "All Or Nothing," the third track shared from his forthcoming solo album, And It's Still Alright. The record is set for release next Friday on Stax Records.

Starting on Monday, February 10, for five days Rateliff will live stream his solo material as well as his music with The Night Sweats via their YouTube Channel, from 12PM ET - 6PM ET, with a new song from And It's Still Alright premiering each day at 3PM ET. Fans can stream the music on Monday here: https://found.ee/NRYouTubeRadio2020

Most recently, the lead single and title track off And It's Still Alright was the #1 most added song at Triple A Radio in its first week of release. Consequence of Sound called the song a "heart-tugging ballad," while TIME noted, "...his new solo work takes him in a gentler acoustic direction, which is echoed across his upcoming album. His baritone has a lovely ragged edge." In addition, Rolling Stone featured the album on their list of the "Most Anticipated Albums of 2020," while Rateliff returned to "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" to perform "And It's Still Alright."

When Rateliff began writing for the new album, the songs initially centered on the pain of his unraveling relationship, but the theme of the album took a different direction when Richard Swift, his longtime friend and producer of Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats' two acclaimed albums, passed away in July 2018. Across the 10 tracks on And It's Still Alright, you can feel Rateliff faltering but never losing hope-hope that it's all part of a bigger plan. While the songs are quieter and more reflective than the exuberant soul The Night Sweats have become famous for, they are no less urgent and indelible, as he pushes the boundaries and finds new depths in his songwriting-a singular voice embarking on a personal exploration of love, loss and perseverance.

To record And It's Still Alright, Rateliff returned to Swift's studio, National Freedom, in Cottage Grove, Oregon. He was joined by co-producers Patrick Meese (longtime collaborator and The Night Sweats drummer) and James Barone (Beach House drummer), who both also engineered and mixed the record. The album features additional contributions from Tom Hagerman (DeVotchKa violinist), Luke Mossman (The Night Sweats guitarist), Elijah Thomson (Everest bassist), Daniel Creamer (The Texas Gentlemen keyboardist) and Eric Swanson (steel guitarist).

Rateliff's nearly sold out And It's Still Alright tour will feature various aspects of his stellar musicianship, ranging from stripped-back moments with just his voice and acoustic guitar, to a full band accompaniment and four piece string section. The extensive run of theater shows begins in Minneapolis on March 3 and includes multiple shows at New York's Town Halland Los Angeles' Theatre at Ace Hotel, with additional stops at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium, D.C.'s The Anthem and Colorado's renowned Red Rocks Amphitheater. The few tickets that remain can be purchased at nathanielrateliff.com.

AND IT'S STILL ALRIGHT TRACKLIST

1. What a Drag

2. And It's Still Alright

3. All Or Nothing

4. Expecting To Lose

5. Tonight #2

6. Mavis

7. You Need Me

8. Time Stands

9. Kissing Our Friends

10. Rush On

AND IT'S STILL ALRIGHT TOUR

February 22-New York, NY-Live from Here with Chris Thile at Town Hall

March 3-Minneapolis, MN-State Theatre* SOLD OUT

March 4-Minneapolis, MN-State Theatre* SOLD OUT

March 5-Milwaukee, WI-Riverside Theater* SOLD OUT

March 6-Chicago, IL-The Chicago Theatre† SOLD OUT

March 8-Toronto, ON-Roy Thomson Hall* SOLD OUT

March 9-Toronto, ON-Roy Thomson Hall*

March 10-Boston, MA-Orpheum Theatre* SOLD OUT

March 12-New York, NY-The Town Hall‡ SOLD OUT

March 13-New York, NY-The Town Hall‡ SOLD OUT

March 14-Washington DC-The Anthem‡ SOLD OUT

March 16-Pittsburgh, PA-Byham Theater‡ SOLD OUT

March 17-Indianapolis, IN-Old National Centre‡ SOLD OUT

March 19-St. Louis, MO-Stifel Theatre‡ SOLD OUT

March 20-Nashville, TN-Ryman Auditorium‡ SOLD OUT

March 21-Atlanta, GA-Tabernacle‡ SOLD OUT

April 2-Los Angeles, CA-The Theatre at Ace Hotel§

April 3-Los Angeles, CA-The Theatre At The Ace Hotel§ SOLD OUT

April 4-San Francisco, CA-Palace Of Fine Arts§ SOLD OUT

April 5-San Francisco, CA-Palace Of Fine Arts§ SOLD OUT

April 18-North Charleston, SC-High Water Fest

August 26-Morrison, CO-Red Rocks Amphitheatre**

*with Courtney Marie Andrews

†with Damien Jurado

‡with Sam Evian and Hannah Cohen

§with The Still Tide

**with Kevin Morby





