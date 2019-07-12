Rising multi-instrumental virtuoso, songwriter and producer Nate Mercereau's debut album Joy Techniques is out today on Mercereau's own How So Records. Get it here.

"Joy Techniques is a literal title," says Mercereau. "These songs are all their own specific 'techniques' for finding and experiencing joy. The idea for this album is to intentionally create this space with the music, and utilize the songs as vehicles for expressing and finding joy in performance. I find joy in discovery, and each one of these songs was the type of discovery that had me feeling lucky to be there to receive it and to share it."

Mercereau-known for his work with Lizzo, Shawn Mendes, Sheila E. JAY-Z, Leon Bridges, Rhye and many more-made the psych-experimentalist Joy Techniques over the past several years at his studio in Echo Park. Notably, Mercereau created the album without any keys, instead relying on guitar, drums, and a collection of rare '70s and '80s guitar synths including the Roland GR300 paired with the Roland G303 guitar, Roland GR500 and GR700s, the Korg X911 and a handful of others.

The album features singles "Righteous Energy" and "This Simulation Is A Good One"-watch the Haoyan of America-directed video here, plus the title track "Joy Techniques."

In celebration of the release, Mercereau plays a very special album release show at Los Angeles' The Virgil tonight. The show is the latest in a monthly residency that's featured packed crowds, a surprise guest spot from Darkside's Dave Harrington and more. Mercereau will play July 20 at San Francisco's Amnesia, with further dates scheduled through the end of the year. See full details below.

Joy Techniques is the first release on Mercereau's How So Records, with more to be announced soon. How So Records is a new partnership with Ricky Reed's Nice Life Recording Company, a venture Mercereau describes as "a record label for seekers. We are presenting music that is looking for something new, out of its audience and out of its creators. We are bound not by genre, only radical creativity. High level music for high level listening."

Based in Los Angeles, Mercereau's performance, songwriting and production credits are wide-ranging and ever growing. His talent as a multi-instrumentalist can be heard on multiple tracks on JAY-Z's platinum-certified chart-topper 4:44, including "Bam," "Mercy Me" and "Blue's Freestyle/We Family." In addition to songwriting credits for "Sinful" and "Blood Knows" from Rhye's Blood, Mercereau played guitar, bass, and French horn throughout the album. He also joined forces with longtime friend and collaborator Ricky Reed to produce "Bet Ain't Worth The Hand," "Bad Bad News," "Beyond," "Forgive You" and "If It Feels Good (Then It Must Be)" on Leon Bridges' Good Thing, which bowed at #3 on the Billboard Top 200. Mercereau has also recently contributed to albums from Lizzo and Shawn Mendes.

HOW SO PRESENTS NATE MERCEREAU LIVE

July 12 The Virgil Los Angeles, CA

July 20 Amnesia Beer & Music Hall San Francisco. CA

August 4 The Virgil Los Angeles, CA

September 1 The Virgil Los Angeles, CA

October 6 The Virgil Los Angeles, CA

November 3 The Virgil Los Angeles, CA

December 1 The Virgil Los Angeles, CA





