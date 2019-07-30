Nate Mercereau Debuts RIGHTEOUS ENERGY Video Today

Rising multi-instrumental virtuoso, songwriter and producer Nate Mercereau unveils the video for "Righteous Energy" today via Mxdwn. Watch the video, directed by Venezuela-born, Portugal-based filmmaker and scientist Maria Costanza Pereira,here. "Righteous Energy" is taken from Mercereau's recently released debut album Joy Techniques, out now on his own How So Records.

"Righteous Energy is the feeling you get with someone when your collective synapses are firing and you reach a moment of transcendence together," says Mercereau. "It's conversational, rhythmic, synergistic. Righteous Energy is the light sizzle of synchronicity. I collaborated with the incredible Maria Constanza Ferreira on this video that reflects this feeling. The idea with all the visuals for 'Joy Techniques' is to allow the director to create their own interpretation of what it means to create and find joy. For Maria, it was the story of light illuminating and reflecting through a day in New York City."

Venezuelan born Portuguese citizen Maria Constanza Ferreira is an interdisciplinary artist and director practicing across a range of media including digital video, photography, and interactive installation. She is currently progressing her work in the field of chemical crystallography as an Artist-in-Residence and Researcher at New York University's Department of Chemistry under the Kahr Research Group. She earned a BFA from the Rhode Island School of Design as a double major in Film*Animation*Video and Graphic Design.

In celebration of the release, Mercereau will play this Sunday, August 4 at Los Angeles' The Virgil. The show is the latest in a monthly residency that's featured packed crowds, a surprise guest spot from Darkside's Dave Harrington and more. See full details below.

Mercereau-known for his work with Lizzo, Shawn Mendes, Sheila E. JAY-Z, Leon Bridges,Rhye and many more-made the psych-experimentalist Joy Techniques over the past several years at his studio in Echo Park. Notably, Mercereau created the album without any keys, instead relying on guitar, drums, and a collection of rare '70s and '80s guitar synths including the Roland GR300 paired with the Roland G303 guitar, Roland GR500 and GR700s, the Korg X911 and a handful of others.

The album also features singles "This Simulation Is A Good One"-watch the Haoyan of America-directed video here, plus the title track "Joy Techniques."

Joy Techniques is the first release on Mercereau's How So Records, with more to be announced soon. How So Records is a new partnership with Ricky Reed's Nice Life Recording Company, a venture Mercereau describes as "a record label for seekers. We are presenting music that is looking for something new, out of its audience and out of its creators. We are bound not by genre, only radical creativity. High level music for high level listening."

Based in Los Angeles, Mercereau's performance, songwriting and production credits are wide-ranging and ever growing. His talent as a multi-instrumentalist can be heard on multiple tracks on JAY-Z's platinum-certified chart-topper 4:44, including "Bam," "Mercy Me" and "Blue's Freestyle/We Family." In addition to songwriting credits for "Sinful" and "Blood Knows" from Rhye's Blood, Mercereau played guitar, bass, and French horn throughout the album. He also joined forces with longtime friend and collaborator Ricky Reed to produce "Bet Ain't Worth The Hand," "Bad Bad News," "Beyond," "Forgive You" and "If It Feels Good (Then It Must Be)" on Leon Bridges' Good Thing, which bowed at #3 on the Billboard Top 200. Mercereau has also recently contributed to albums from Lizzo and Shawn Mendes.

HOW SO PRESENTS NATE MERCEREAU LIVE

August 4 The Virgil Los Angeles, CA

September 1 The Virgil Los Angeles, CA

October 6 The Virgil Los Angeles, CA

November 3 The Virgil Los Angeles, CA

December 1 The Virgil Los Angeles, CA





