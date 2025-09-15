Natalie Jane Details Highly Anticipated Debut Album 'the world i didn’t want'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Breakout pop sensation Natalie Jane has officially announced her debut album, “the world i didn’t want” released on October 24th via Capitol Records / 10K Projects. The album announcement coincides with the reveal of her upcoming single, “r u gonna love me?,” which is the fourth track to be released from the forthcoming album.

Over the last few weeks, Natalie Jane has released her collaboration with Global dance DJ Duo, Loud Luxury for their massive electronic hit “UH-OH!”. She has also released her three singles, “girls will b girls”, “fallin”, “how u been?” which will also be on the new body of work. Natalie Jane has been doing various pop-up shows across major European cities including Paris, Berlin, Amsterdam, London and more.

As she embarks on this new era, Natalie Jane continues to solidify her status as a defining new voice in pop. While being one of TikTok’s most viewed artists, she earned a 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards nomination. Listen to a recent single below.

Photo Credit: Julian Buchanan