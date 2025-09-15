 tracker
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows (beta) Register Games Grosses

Natalie Jane Details Highly Anticipated Debut Album 'the world i didn’t want'

The album will be released on October 24th.

By: Sep. 15, 2025
Natalie Jane Details Highly Anticipated Debut Album 'the world i didn’t want' Image
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

Breakout pop sensation Natalie Jane has officially announced her debut album, “the world i didn’t want” released on October 24th via Capitol Records / 10K Projects. The album announcement coincides with the reveal of her upcoming single, “r u gonna love me?,” which is the fourth track to be released from the forthcoming album.

Over the last few weeks, Natalie Jane has released her collaboration with Global dance DJ Duo, Loud Luxury for their massive electronic hit “UH-OH!”. She has also released her three singles, “girls will b girls”, “fallin”, “how u been?” which will also be on the new body of work. Natalie Jane has been doing various pop-up shows across major European cities including Paris, Berlin, Amsterdam, London and more.

As she embarks on this new era, Natalie Jane continues to solidify her status as a defining new voice in pop. While being one of TikTok’s most viewed artists, she earned a 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards nomination. Listen to a recent single below.

Photo Credit: Julian Buchanan


Need more Music Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

RATE & REVIEW ON MY SHOWS

Jeff Ross: Take a Banana for the Ride
24 ratings

Jeff Ross: Take a Banana for the Ride
Mamma Mia!
37 ratings

Mamma Mia!
Call Me Izzy
41 ratings

Call Me Izzy
Dead Outlaw
89 ratings

Dead Outlaw

Activate Your MY SHOWS Profile


Videos