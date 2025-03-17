NPR Music's 'Tiny Desk Radio' Show Coming to Radio Stations

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Tiny Desk fans can now enjoy some of their favorite concerts through a weekly hour-long radio broadcast program launching April 17. The show will be hosted by Bobby Carter, Tiny Desk Concerts host and series producer, and Anamaria Sayre, co-host of Alt.Latino and a curator and producer for Tiny Desk Concerts. Each broadcast will feature three Tiny Desk Concerts with curated information about the artists, and stories about the performances.

For the past 16 years, NPR's hosted some of the world's greatest musicians behind that desk. From discovery acts from every genre under the sun, to the biggest, most legendary names, it's become a rite of passage for great artists to perform at the Desk with their unique, intimate performances.

"Our team at NPR Music is proud to curate what is likely the most popular video concert series in the world," said Suraya Mohamed, Executive Producer for NPR Music. "Now we are excited to share Tiny Desk performances across the public radio airwaves."

NPR Music's Tiny Desk Concert series launched in 2008. Since then, more than 1200 concerts have been recorded at the Tiny Desk — former All Songs Considered host and Tiny Desk series co-creator Bob's Boilen's festive workspace at NPR headquarters in Washington, D.C. - adorned with years of music souvenirs and memorabilia. The series has featured performances from artists of every genre at every phase of their careers. In 2024 the series averaged more than 1 million views every day, peaking at 5.6 million views on December 20, 2024.

Tiny Desk Radio can be heard on radio stations across the country starting April 17. Fans can also get more of their favorite music series by watching the three Tiny Desk Concerts highlighted in each week's episode on NPR.org.

