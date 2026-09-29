NORTHLANE to Launch North American Headline Tour Feb–Mar 2027
The band will support the release of ANEMOIA with dates across the US and Canada featuring opening acts Allt, Aviana, and Reliqa.
Northlane has announced an expansive North American headlining tour in support of Anemoia, out everywhere October 30th via independent release. The upcoming tour, supported by Allt, Aviana, and Reliqa, kicks off in Sacramento, CA on February 12th, hitting cities across the US and Canada before concluding in Portland on March 18.
Tickets go on sale Friday, October 2nd at 10am local. The tour follows the band's largest Australian headliner to date, as well as a run supporting Dayseeker across the UK and Europe this winter.
Executive produced by Jordan Fish, the idea for Anemoia was sparked by a mind-altering set from UK producer and DJ Evian Christ, which inspired songwriter/guitarist Jon Deiley to explore how trance - in all its emotional intensity and physical scale - could work naturally with guitars and the catharsis of heavy music. Throughout the album, Northlane's hallmark electronic metal takes on many forms, shapeshifting through euphoric trance, seismic breakdowns, brain-bending grooves, drum-and-bass, jungle and pop, coalescing into Northlane's own sonic singularity.
Following on from their #1 album Obsidian (2022), Anemoia toys with the concept of feeling nostalgia for a time or place one has never known. The nostalgic yearning coursing through Anemoia opens up a dichotomy of darkness and light that underpins the record. Buoyed by the sense of freedom in eras past, there's a light and carefree energy running through tracks like the bright Britpop-tinged 'Start Again,' the 2000s cheekiness of 'CUT_it', the kinetic exhilaration of 'Evian,' and widescreen interplay between Bridge and guest vocalist Rory Rodriguez (Dayseeker) on the album's title track.
'There's darkness here, but it's not nihilism - and there's hope, but it's not naivety,' adds Bridge. 'We weren't interested in writing a record that projects something beyond ourselves with a prophetic statement, or pretending the world is better than it is. What we made instead is something that feels like it was written by real people living through the same experience as everyone else.'
More than 15 years into their career, Northlane continue to stand at the forefront of heavy music globally with a singular sound that shifts the genre's landscape with every release. With multiple chart-topping albums, awards and over 500 million streams, the band has built a legacy defined by the restless pursuit of innovation. On Anemoia, they have not chosen between the worlds that shaped them - they have finally found where they meet.
Tracklist
1. Pierce The Sky
2. NEED2FEEL
3. Crucified
4. Deathwish
5. Evian
6. CUT_it
7. S∈GA
8. The Otherside
9. Start Again
10. Anemoia (Feat. Dayseeker)
Northlane Tour Dates
November 5 - Perth, WA - Metro City
November 7 - West Melbourne, VIC - Festival Hall Melbourne
November 8 - Adelaide, SA - Thebarton Theatre
November 11 - Sydney, NSW - Enmore Theatre
November 13 - Newcastle, NSW - Newcastle University - Bar On The Hill
November 14 - Brisbane, QLD - The Fortitude Music Hall
November 28 - Wolverhampton, UK - KK's Steel Mill *
November 29 - Wolverhampton, UK - KK's Steel Mill *
December 1 - Leeds, UK - Project House *
December 2 - Manchester, UK - Manchester Academy 1 *
December 3 - Bristol, UK - The Prospect Building *
December 5 - Glasgow, UK - O2 Academy Glasgow *
December 6 - Brixton, UK - O2 Academy Brixton *
December 8 - Paris, France - Elysée Montmartre *
December 9 - Oberhausen, Germany - Turbinenhalle 1 *
December 10 - Hannover, Germany - Capitol *
December 12 - Warsaw, Poland - Klub Proxima *
December 13 - Berlin, Germany - Huxleys Neue Welt *
December 15 - Prague, Czech Republic - Lucerna Music Bar *
December 16 - Munich, Germany - Tonhalle - Kultfabrik *
December 18 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Melkweg *
February 12 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades
February 13 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues
February 14 - Mesa, AZ - Nile Theater
February 16 - Dallas, TX - South Side Music Hall
February 17 - San Antonio, TX - Vibes Event Center
February 18 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall
February 20 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues
February 21 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade (Heaven)
February 23 - Charlotte, NC - The Underground
February 24 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage
February 26 - Philadelphia, PA - Brooklyn Bowl
February 27 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza
February 28 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club
March 2 - Montreal, QC - Beanfield Theatre
March 3 - Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall
March 5 - Detroit, MI - St Andrews Hall
March 6 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues
March 7 - Minneapolis, MN - Varsity Theater
March 8 - Denver, CO - Summit Music Hall
March 10 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Grand @ The Complex
March 13 - Calgary, AB - The Palace Theatre
March 14 - Edmonton, AB - Midway
March 15 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom
March 17 - Seattle, WA - Neptune
March 18 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater
* Supporting Dayseeker
Photo Credit: Kane Hibberd
Photo Credit: Kane Hibberd
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