In This Moment Release New Album WITCH, Announce Taste of Chaos Tour

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IN THIS MOMENT, the GRAMMY Award-nominated, multi-platinum heavy alternative band, has released its ninth full-length album and debut LP for Better Noise Music, WITCH, out today, August 28.

Bold, emotionally resonant, and unmistakably IN THIS MOMENT, WITCH embraces everything that has defined the band's legacy while expanding their creative vision through anthems, melodies, guest appearances, and a striking visual identity.

To accompany the record, the band also released a cinematic music video for the new single 'I Want To Believe,' featuring Gold-certified Southern California heavy alternative band Dayseeker. More than a music video, it pairs the song's emotional weight with the band's signature visual grandeur.

The track features the back-and-forth of IN THIS MOMENT's vocalist Maria Brink and Dayseeker's vocalist Rory Rodriguez. The pairing marks one of WITCH's most anticipated moments, described as a crossover between two bands helping shape the future of heavy music.

Regarding the single, Brink revealed, ''I Want To Believe' is the flicker of light you protect as shadows close in. It's reaching for a hand that's slipping away, knowing endings are inevitable, yet still clinging for the glow of hope. It's the quiet fight to believe in light while the world shifts, knowing that even as one chapter fades, another will dawn.'

Rodriguez echoed this excitement, 'We had a chance to tour with IN THIS MOMENT last year and they were so kind to us. I was very excited about the idea of us creating something together musically and I think people are going to love it.'

IN THIS MOMENT preceded the LP with the standout single 'Crawl.' Revolver raved, ''Crawl contains brawny riffage, stagger-stomped industrial rhythms and a fiercely hypnotic vocal performance from frontwoman Maria Brink that runs from fair-warning whispers to confrontational screams.'

Consequence Of Sound attested, 'The dynamic single 'Crawl' features Brink delivering percussive verses and a melodic chorus, with some heavy screaming thrown in, as well.' The Nu Metal Agenda added, 'Singer Maria Brink brings back to her quasi-rapping, something only heard songs such as 'Sex Metal Barbie' or 'Roots' or songs of their ilk, ascending to her place as modern metal's supreme.'

WITCH showcases every side of IN THIS MOMENT: the fury, the femininity, and the fire. It's an 11-track opus that does not relent in intensity and introspection. The band also tapped Kim Dracula for 'Heretic' and Kat von D for a cover of the Pink Floyd classic 'Another Brick In The Wall.'

'WITCH is my declaration of inner transformation,' states Brink. 'It's about embracing the duality within — taking pain, persecution, and struggle — and alchemizing them into strength and power. The album reflects both ancient trials and my own journey — where being a 'witch' means being a creator, connected to the universe, manifesting my own reality.'

ITM previewed this chapter with 'Sleeping With The Enemy,' which earned over 1 million streams and was hailed by Rock Sound as 'blistering.'

Led by the presence of Brink, the band has turned its fusion of spectacle, vulnerability, and melodic hooks into a global phenomenon, earning platinum-certified success and more than two billion career streams.

IN THIS MOMENT will tour this fall as part of Taste Of Chaos, joined by Hollywood Undead, I See Stars, Vana, and Melrose Avenue.

Tracklist

'Shame'

'I Want To Believe (Feat. Dayseeker)'

'Crawl'

'Into The Dark'

'Sleeping With The Enemy'

'Wrapped Around Your Finger'

'Heretic (Feat. Kim Dracula)'

'Father'

'Without Me There's No You'

'Another Brick In The Wall (Feat. Kat von D)'

'Something I Can Never Have'

In This Moment On Tour

9/15 — Pittsburgh, PA — Roxian Theatre (Headline w/ Melrose Avenue + Of Virtue)

9/17 — La Crosse, WI — Copeland Park (Co-Headline w/ Nothing More + Atreyu)

9/19 — Louisville, KY — Louder Than Life Festival

Taste Of Chaos

9/22 — Charlotte, NC — The Fillmore

9/23 — Raleigh, NC — The Ritz

9/25 — Virginia Beach, VA — The Dome

9/26 — Reading, PA — The Theatre @ Santander Arena

9/28 — Silver Spring, MD — The Fillmore Silver Spring

9/29 — Worcester, MA — Palladium

9/30 — New Haven, CT — College Street Music Hall

10/2 — Detroit, MI — The Fillmore

10/3 — Milwaukee, WI — The Rave - Eagles Ballroom

10/5 — Cleveland, OH — Agora Theater

10/6 — Grand Rapids, MI — GLC Live at 20 Monroe

10/8 — Omaha, NE — Steelhouse Omaha

10/9 — Waukee, IA — Vibrant Music Hall

10/10 — Maplewood, MN — Myth Live

10/11 — Chicago, IL — Aragon Ballroom

10/13 — Kansas City, MO — The Midland Theatre

10/14 — Chesterfield, MO — The Factory

10/16 — Houston, TX — House of Blues Houston

10/17 — Dallas, TX — The Bomb Factory

10/19 — Denver, CO — Fillmore Auditorium

10/20 — Salt Lake City, UT — Rockwell at the Complex

10/21 — Garden City, ID — Revolution Concert House

10/22 — Reno, NV — Grand Theatre at Grand Sierra Resort

10/24 — Maricopa, AZ — Harrah's Ak-Chin

10/25 — Las Vegas, NV — The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

10/26 — Anaheim, CA — House of Blues Anaheim

Since coming to life in 2005, IN THIS MOMENT have presided over a diehard fan base under the watch of Maria Brink — joined by co-founder and lead guitarist Chris Howorth, bassist Travis Johnson, guitarist Randy Weitzel, and drummer Kent Diimmel. They have steadily emerged as one of the most influential and impactful bands of the 21st century.

To date, In This Moment has amassed over 2 billion streams globally. In addition to the Gold-selling album, BLOOD [2012], the quintet has also garnered seven Gold and two Platinum singles, followed by a trifecta of Top 25 entries on the Billboard 200 with BLACK WIDOW [2014], and RITUAL [2017].

Between selling out headline tours coast-to-coast, the group performed in arenas and have appeared at festivals from Lollapalooza to Sonic Temple. They assembled their seventh full-length, the aptly titled MOTHER [2020], with longtime collaborator Kevin Churko [Ozzy Osbourne, Five Finger Death Punch]. MOTHER commenced with first single 'The In-Between,' which received a GRAMMY nomination in 2020 for 'Best Metal Performance.'

In 2022, the band released BLOOD 1983 [BMG], a reimagined EP commemorating the ten-year anniversary of BLOOD. Then in 2023, the band released its eighth studio album GODMODE [BMG], a 10-song record featuring the lead single 'The Purge,' a cover of Björk's 'Army Of Me,' the collaborative track 'Damaged,' featuring Spencer Charnas of Ice Nine Kills, and 'I Would Die For You,' which appeared on the soundtrack for John Wick: Chapter 4.

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