NORTHLANE to Release New Album ANEMOIA in October

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NORTHLANE has announced a new studio album titled ANEMOIA, slated for release on October 30, according to the band.

Anemoia's second suffocating track 'CUT_it' encapsulates the bone-weariness of total burnout. Driven by a low-end groove that bends and bows under the unrelenting weight of exhaustion, Marcus Bridge flexes a new menacing side of his huge vocal range before the song erupts into merciless heaviness.

'CUT_it is about burnout - the feeling of grinding through things when you're completely spent, mentally and physically. The imagery is deliberately visceral, painting a picture of that exhaustion rather than analysing it,' says Bridge.

Across a career defined by seismic shifts, Northlane have stared down technological anxiety, alienation and collapse, channeling it into a highly influential body of work that is as expansive as it is confrontational. With the world in dire straits, it would have been easy for them to descend into the void on album number seven. Instead, they emerged from the studio with their most hopeful and human record yet.

Executive produced by Jordan Fish, the idea for Anemoia was sparked by a mind-altering set from UK producer and DJ Evian Christ, which inspired songwriter/guitarist Jon Deiley to explore how trance - in all its emotional intensity and physical scale - could work naturally with guitars and the catharsis of heavy music. Throughout the album, Northlane's hallmark electronic metal takes on many forms, shapeshifting through euphoric trance, seismic breakdowns, brain-bending grooves, drum-and-bass, jungle and pop, coalescing into Northlane's own sonic singularity.

Tracklist

1. Pierce The Sky

2. NEED2FEEL

3. Crucified

4. Deathwish

5. Evian

6. CUT_it

7. S∈GA

8. The Otherside

9. Start Again

10. Anemoia (Feat. Dayseeker)

Photo Credit: Kane Hibberd | Download HERE



Photo Credit: Kane Hibberd | Download HERE

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