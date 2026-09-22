NORTHLANE Release New Single 'Crucified' From Upcoming Album ANEMOIA

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Australian metalcore band Northlane has released 'Crucified,' the latest single from their upcoming seventh studio record ANEMOIA, out everywhere October 30th via independent release.

The third offering from ANEMOIA, 'Crucified' finds Northlane continuing the momentum of previous singles 'Evian' and 'CUT_it,' delivering a blistering exploration of polarization and division underscored by raw aggression and crushing riffs.

''Crucified' is about the collapse of civil discourse - the way every disagreement now defaults to attack, every conversation becomes a battleground, every difference of opinion ends with someone playing the victim,' explains frontman Marcus Bridge. 'Not only touching on politics, it's about the regression of communication as a whole: arguments online, wars, general difference of opinion. If you're offside, misaligned / we won't rest tonight / till you're fing crucified. The instinct to go for the throat rather than hear someone out has seeped into every corner of life.'

The remainder of 2026 continues Northlane's live momentum. After their largest Australian headliner to date, they'll embark on a run supporting Dayseeker across the UK and Europe this winter. Tickets are available here.

Northlane Tour Dates

November 5 - Perth, WA - Metro City

November 7 - West Melbourne, VIC - Festival Hall Melbourne

November 8 - Adelaide, SA - Thebarton Theatre

November 11 - Sydney, NSW - Enmore Theatre

November 13 - Newcastle, NSW - Newcastle University - Bar On The Hill

November 14 - Brisbane, QLD - The Fortitude Music Hall

November 28 - Wolverhampton, UK - KK's Steel Mill *

November 29 - Wolverhampton, UK - KK's Steel Mill *

December 1 - Leeds, UK - Project House *

December 2 - Manchester, UK - Manchester Academy 1 *

December 3 - Bristol, UK - The Prospect Building *

December 5 - Glasgow, UK - O2 Academy Glasgow *

December 6 - Brixton, UK - O2 Academy Brixton *

December 8 - Paris, France - Elysée Montmartre *

December 9 - Oberhausen, Germany - Turbinenhalle 1 *

December 10 - Hannover, Germany - Capitol *

December 12 - Warsaw, Poland - Klub Proxima *

December 13 - Berlin, Germany - Huxleys Neue Welt *

December 15 - Prague, Czech Republic - Lucerna Music Bar *

December 16 - Munich, Germany - Tonhalle - Kultfabrik *

December 18 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Melkweg *

* Supporting Dayseeker

Executive produced by Jordan Fish, the idea for ANEMOIA was sparked by a mind-altering set from UK producer and DJ Evian Christ, which inspired songwriter/guitarist Jon Deiley to explore how trance - in all its emotional intensity and physical scale - could work naturally with guitars and the catharsis of heavy music. Throughout the album, Northlane's hallmark electronic metal takes on many forms, shapeshifting through euphoric trance, seismic breakdowns, brain-bending grooves, drum-and-bass, jungle and pop, coalescing into Northlane's own sonic singularity.

Following on from their #1 album Obsidian (2022), ANEMOIA toys with the concept of feeling nostalgia for a time or place one has never known. The nostalgic yearning coursing through ANEMOIA opens up a dichotomy of darkness and light that underpins the record. Buoyed by the sense of freedom in eras past, there's a light and carefree energy running through tracks like the bright Britpop-tinged 'Start Again,' the 2000s cheekiness of 'CUT_it', the kinetic exhilaration of 'Evian,' and widescreen interplay between Bridge and guest vocalist Rory Rodriguez (Dayseeker) on the album's title track.

'There's darkness here, but it's not nihilism - and there's hope, but it's not naivety,' adds Bridge. 'We weren't interested in writing a record that projects something beyond ourselves with a prophetic statement, or pretending the world is better than it is. What we made instead is something that feels like it was written by real people living through the same experience as everyone else.'

Tracklist

1. Pierce The Sky

2. NEED2FEEL

3. Crucified

4. Deathwish

5. Evian

6. CUT_it

7. S∈GA

8. The Otherside

9. Start Again

10. Anemoia (Feat. Dayseeker)

More than 15 years into their career, Northlane continue to stand at the forefront of heavy music globally with a singular sound that shifts the genre's landscape with every release. With multiple chart-topping albums, awards and over 500 million streams, the band has built a legacy defined by the restless pursuit of innovation. On ANEMOIA, they have not chosen between the worlds that shaped them - they have finally found where they meet.

Photo Credit: Kane Hibberd



Photo Credit: Kane Hibberd

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