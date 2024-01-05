NOAHFINNCE Releases New Single '3 DAY HEADACHE'

Pop punk YouTube star NOAHFINNCE has released his anthemic new single “3 DAY HEADACHE" today.

Sonically, the track showcases the artist's pop side and was penned by Noah about the hitting a wall of burnout -- an all too relatable feeling for many recording artists. It's the final single to be released ahead of his debut album release and the lyric video can be seen here.

“3 DAY HEADACHE is a song about being so exhausted and burnt out that I gave myself a migraine,” explains Noah on the new song. “I feel like I've been in a constant cycle of burnout, breakdown, bounce back for my whole adult life so why not put it into a cheesy lil bop?”

NOAHFINNCE is gearing up for the release of his long-awaited debut album. Pulling inspiration from My Chemical Romance, Bring Me The Horizon, 100 gecs, Kesha and The Prodigy, ‘Growing Up On The Internet' will be released via Hopeless Records on March 8, and can be pre-saved here and pre-ordered here.

The album was co-written with of Danny Jones and Dougie Poynter from McFly, and produced by ST£FAN, Julia Sykes, LAWRENT (Chain Smokers, Cheat Codes), Thomas Mitchener (Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes, The Damned) and Arcades (BTS). It features the brand new “3 DAY HEADACHE”, plus previous releases including anti-terf song, “SCUMBAG”, title track “Growing Up On The Internet” and “I Know Better”.

‘Growing Up On The Internet' takes you on a journey exploring Noah's formative years, where he found himself navigating a suddenly accessible and unknown internet world. Going against the grain, having resilience in the face of adversity and trans and LGBTQ+ rights, are just some of the themes woven throughout the 11 tracks.

He explains, “I only recently began processing the effect that growing up on the internet with hundreds of thousands of eyes on me, has had on my development as a person. It's impossible to separate who you are as a person and who you would be without people on the internet telling you who you should be - I'm sure a lot of my generation and generations to come can find solace in somebody recounting their frustrations with the world as it is now.

As a society, we're entering uncharted waters where nobody quite knows the repercussions of having unrestricted access to any thought any person has at any time. Human beings weren't built to perceive and compare ourselves to millions of others, we were made to pick berries and build relationships within our local communities.”

NOAHFINNCE – Upcoming US Tour Dates

Tickets available now at: www.noahfinnce.com/pages/noahfinnce-tour

Thu, Mar 14, 2024: Detroit, MI - The Loving Touch

Fri, Mar 15, 2024: Cleveland, OH - Mahall's

Sat, Mar 16, 2024: Toronto, ON - Velvet Underground

Mon, Mar 18, 2024: Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall

Tue, Mar 19, 2024: NYC, NY - Gramercy

Wed, Mar 20, 2024: Hamden, CT - The Space Ballroom

Fri, Mar 22, 2024: Philadelphia, PA - Foundry

Sat, Mar 23, 2024: Washington, DC - Union Stage

Sun, Mar 24, 2024: Charlotte, NC - The Underground

Tue, Mar 26, 2024: Atlanta, GA - Masquerade - Hell

Wed, Mar 27, 2024: Orlando, FL - The Social

Fri, Mar 29, 2024: Houston, TX - HOB - Bronze Peackock

Sat, Mar 30, 2024: San Antonio, TX - The Rock Box

Sun, Mar 31, 2024: Fort Worth, TX - Tulips

Tue, Apr 2, 2024: Phoenix, AZ - Walter Studios

Wed, Apr 3, 2024: Anaheim, CA - Chain Reaction

Thu, Apr 4, 2024: Berkeley, CA - Cornerstone

Sat, Apr 6, 2024: Portland, OR - Hawthorne

Sun, Apr 7, 2024: Seattle, WA - The Croc

Tue, Apr 9, 2024: Salt Lake City, UT - Soundwell

Wed, Apr 10, 2024: Denver, CO - Bluebird

Fri, Apr 12, 2024: Chicago, IL - Bottom Lounge

Sat, Apr 13, 2024: Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line

Photo Credit: Corinne Cumming