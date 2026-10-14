NO ONE ELSE SAYS VOL. 3 to Present Asian Culture Festival

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Asian culture festival No One Else Says returns for Volume 3 on November 7 at 100 Sutton in Greenpoint, Brooklyn, bringing together a new generation of Asian artists and creatives for a full day of live music, film, visual art, artist talks and more. Running from 2–11 PM, this year's festival features performances by Sab Star, Layton Wu, Push Ups, Whisper Doll, Sunshy, Kierst, Reonda, Toomi, alongside a virtual artist talk with Yojiro Suda of Mitsume, and more.

The festival will feature a range of programming throughout the day, including live performances spanning indie, alternative, shoegaze, dream pop and electronic music. The event will also feature a fish tank-inspired music stage and a separate Screening Room showcasing short films, animation, music videos and artist talks. Attendees can explore a creative market featuring approximately 15 independent artists and makers, discover exclusive releases and festival-only finds, and connect with musicians and creatives throughout the day.

Independently organized, No One Else Says is an Asian culture festival bringing together music, film, art and community in unexpected spaces. Built around Asian artists and connected to New York's wider independent creative scene, the festival creates space for artists to be seen, heard and supported. Following an inaugural festival that welcomed more than 6,000 people across music, art, food and independent vendors, Volume 3 will bring its programming together in one space for a more intimate, full-day experience centered on discovery, connection and community.

No One Else Says Vol. 3 takes place November 7, 2026, from 2–11 PM at 100 Sutton in Greenpoint, Brooklyn. For tickets and additional information, visit the official ticketing page.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 17 Days 08 Hrs 27 Min 56 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Need more Music Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me