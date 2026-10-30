NICKELBACK Releases EVERYTHING UNDER THE SUN Album

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Nickelback have released their eleventh studio album, Everything Under The Sun, out now via Virgin Music Group. Blending explosive rock anthems, deeply personal songwriting and moments of unexpected vulnerability, the collection pairs the band's unmistakable sound with fresh perspectives on freedom, heartbreak, redemption and human connection.

Featuring the chart-topping single 'Rattle The Cage' (feat. John 5), alongside the emotionally charged 'Leave Me Behind' and 'Make Me Love You,' the album moves between arena-sized riffs and intimate storytelling, capturing life in all its contradictions.

'Everything Under The Sun captures every side of who we are as a band. There are songs that hit as hard as anything we've ever done, songs that take chances, and songs that remind us why we love making music together,' says Chad Kroeger.

The album is led by 'Rattle The Cage' (feat. John 5), which has reached No. 1 at Rock radio in Canada for three consecutive weeks and topped the U.S. Active Rock radio chart. Driven by towering guitars, pounding riffs and arena-ready energy, the track channels raw intensity into a rallying cry for rock fans.

That unrestrained spirit carries into 'Last Night Was Fun,' a celebration of unforgettable nights, larger-than-life stories and questionable decisions. Elsewhere, the album trades high-octane release for emotional depth, revealing a band equally at home delivering hard-hitting rock and exploring the complexities of the human experience.

'Leave Me Behind' is one of the collection's emotional centerpieces, offering a powerful statement on loyalty and standing by someone through their darkest moments. Alongside 'Lift Somebody Up,' it underscores the strength of compassion and the importance of showing up for others when it matters most.

On 'If I Don't Go,' Nickelback confront the difficult choice to leave a familiar life behind, break destructive cycles and pursue a different future. Exploring addiction, survival and redemption, the track delivers one of the album's most personal narratives. 'Make Me Love You' examines the uncertainty of opening your heart to another person, while 'Bottled Dreams' finds hope in the possibility that even the most uncertain messages can find their way home.

Across Everything Under The Sun, Nickelback balance swagger, humor and muscular guitars with candid storytelling. The result is a collection that embraces the many dimensions of life, from reckless abandon to reflection, and pairs the band's signature hooks with a willingness to explore new creative territory.

The album arrives amid a period of renewed momentum for Nickelback. Their acclaimed Netflix documentary, Hate to Love: Nickelback, offered an unprecedented look inside the band's journey and became a global sensation. Meanwhile, the Get Rollin' World Tour became the fastest-selling and highest-attended tour of their career. With new music and an expansive international tour ahead, the band is bringing that momentum to its next chapter.

Beginning February 6, 2027, in Pittsburgh, the Everything Under The Sun Tour will bring Nickelback's signature live show to arenas across North America, the UK and Europe, before heading to Australia in October. English rock band Don Broco will join as direct support, extending a creative connection forged through their collaboration on 'Nightmare Tripping,' the title track of Don Broco's latest album. Tickets are on sale now at LiveNation.com.

Formed in Hanna, Alberta, Nickelback - Chad Kroeger, Ryan Peake, Mike Kroeger and Daniel Adair, have built one of modern rock's most recognizable catalogs. With nearly 65 million albums sold worldwide, billions of streams and more than 50 million monthly listeners, the Diamond-certified band remains one of the most commercially successful acts in rock. Their catalog includes defining anthems such as 'How You Remind Me,' 'Photograph,' 'Far Away,' 'Someday,' 'Rockstar' and 'Burn It to the Ground.' The band's accolades include multiple GRAMMY Award nominations, major international awards and induction into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame.

With Everything Under The Sun, Nickelback bring together the chaos and clarity, heartbreak and healing, and unforgettable moments that shape our lives - delivering a record that celebrates their Signature Sound while looking confidently toward what comes next.

Everything Under The Sun Track List

1. Rattle The Cage

2. Bones For The Crows

3. I Already Know

4. Leave Me Behind

5. If I Don't Go

6. Make Me Love You

7. Chasin' Famous

8. Simple Song

9. Technicolor Steamboat

10. Lift Somebody Up

11. Bottled Dreams

12. Last Night Was Fun

Photo Credit: Lindsay Siu









Photo Credit: Lindsay Siu

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