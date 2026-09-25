Josh Ross Releases New Single 'Drink Things Through'

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Universal Music Canada / MCA / CORE Records artist Josh Ross has released his new single 'Drink Things Through,' available now everywhere. Listeners can hear the track here.

Produced by Matt Geroux in Nashville, 'Drink Things Through' was co-written by a group of songwriters including Nickelback frontman Chad Kroeger, Mitchy Collins (lovelytheband), Lazz Principato (Dua Lipa) and Jeremy 'Kinetics' Dussolliet (FLETCHER).

Ross shares, ''Drink Things Through' is such a fun song, and I've been a huge fan of Chad for a long time, so getting to record a song he wrote is pretty special for me. It's big, it's a blast to play live, and the response we've already gotten from fans has been incredible. I'm really excited to finally get this one out there and let everyone have some fun with it.' Already road-tested with fans, Ross began teasing 'Drink Things Through' on socials before bringing the unreleased track into his live shows this fall. The new single delivers another dose of the country-rock sound that has become a signature of Ross' music.

The latest arrives on the heels of Ross' third-consecutive win for Single of the Year for 'Hate How You Look' at the 2026 CCMA Awards. The hit also earned Ross Top Selling Canadian Single of the Year, adding to his growing list of achievements.

Ross has now surpassed 1.6 billion global streams, propelled by a growing catalogue of hits including 'Trouble', 'Single Again' and 'Hate How You Look'. Both 'Single Again' and 'Hate How You Look' reached No. 1 at U.S. and Canadian country radio, giving him back-to-back chart-toppers and the first solo male Canadian country artist to earn consecutive U.S. Country Radio No.1s in nearly 50 years.

The new release comes as Ross continues to take his live show around the globe. After recently wrapping his UK headline tour, he is back on the road across the U.S. with Dan + Shay this fall before returning to Ontario for the remaining Canadian headline dates on his Later Tonight Tour.

Josh Ross Live Dates

9.25.26 // Syracuse, NY // Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview *

9.26.26 // Uncasville, CT // Mohegan Sun Arena *

10.2.26 // Grand Rapids, MI // Acrisure Amphitheater *

10.3.26 // Clarkston, MI // Pine Knob Music Theatre *

10.8.26 // Columbus, OH // Schottenstein Center *

10.9.26 // Pittsburgh, PA // PPG Paints Arena *

10.10.26 // Philadelphia, PA // TD Pavilion at Highmark Mann *

10.15.26 // Alpharetta, GA // Ameris Bank Amphitheatre *

10.16.26 // Tampa, FL // MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre *

10.17.26 // West Palm Beach, FL // iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre *

10.22.26 // Dallas, TX // Dos Equis Pavilion *

10.23.26 // Rogers, AR // Walmart AMP *

10.24.26 // Earth City, MO // Hollywood Casino Amphitheater *

10.29.26 // Denver, CO // Ball Arena *

10.30.26 // Salt Lake City, UT // Delta Center *

11.5.26 // Phoenix, AZ // Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre *

11.6.26 // Anaheim, CA // Honda Center *

11.7.26 // Mountain View, CA // Shoreline Amphitheatre *

11.12.26 // Pickering, ON // The Arena at Pickering Casino Resort

11.13.26 // Rama, ON // Casino Rama Resort

11.14.26 // Windsor, ON // The Colosseum at Caesars Windsor

11.20.26 // St. Petersburg, FL // Vinoy Park

* = Dan + Shay: The Young Tour

About Josh Ross

Universal Music Canada / MCA / CORE Records artist Josh Ross is carving his own lane in country music, continuing a breakout run that has made him one of the genre's fastest rising stars. The Nashville-based singer has amassed more than 1.6 billion global streams, establishing a global audience through his music and live shows. Ross first made waves with a series of independent releases before breaking through with his debut EP, Complicated, which earned him his first-ever JUNO Award in 2025 for Country Album of the Year. The project included 'Trouble', which is certified Double Platinum in Canada and RIAA Platinum in the U.S. After notching four No. 1 singles at Canadian Country radio, Ross made history with back-to-back No. 1 hits at U.S. Country radio, as 'Single Again' followed by 'Hate How You Look' at the top of the charts. The chart success of these songs put him in an elite category as the first solo male Canadian country artist to earn consecutive U.S. Country Radio No. 1s in nearly 50 years. 'Single Again' is now certified 3x Platinum in Canada and RIAA Gold in the U.S., while 'Hate How You Look' is Platinum in Canada.

Since releasing his debut album, Later Tonight, Ross has continued his award-winning run, most recently earning his third-consecutive win for Single of the Year as well as Top Selling Canadian Single of the Year for 'Hate How You Look' at the 2026 CCMA Awards. Following his recently completed UK headline tour, Ross is currently touring across the U.S. as support for Dan + Shay. For the latest tour dates, merch drops, new music and exclusive content, visit joshrossmusic.com.

About MCA

MCA, a division of Universal Music Group, represents a modern, artist-first approach to country music, building on the rich legacy of the Music Corporation of America. Under the leadership of Mike Harris (President & CEO) and Dave Cobb (Chief Creative Officer), MCA continues to shape the future of country music while honoring the traditions that have made the genre an integral part of American culture.

MCA includes the iconic labels MCA Nashville, Mercury Nashville, and Lucille Records. The label's diverse roster features some of country music's most influential artists, including 49 Winchester, Alan Jackson, Blake Proehl, Brad Paisley, Brothers Osborne, Carrie Underwood, Carter Faith, Chris Stapleton, Dalton Davis, Darius Rucker, Eric Church, George Strait, Jacob Hackworth, Jon Pardi, Jordan Davis, Josh Ross, Kassi Ashton, Keith Urban, Kenny Whitmire, Kinsley, Lamont Landers, Landon Smith, Little Big Town, Luke Bryan, Luke Grimes, Madden Metcalf, Mickey Guyton, Miranda Lambert, Nate Bargatze, NEEDTOBREATHE, Parker McCollum, Reba, Sam Hunt, Sons of Habit, Tucker Wetmore, Tyler Hubbard, Vince Gill, and Wyatt McCubbin.

Photo Credit: Jared Minnix - RUNCLUB Creative



Photo Credit: Jared Minnix - RUNCLUB Creative

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