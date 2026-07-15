Nickelback Sets Highly Anticipated New Album 'Everything Under The Sun'

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Rock icons Nickelback have detailed their highly anticipated new studio album, Everything Under The Sun, which will arrive on October 30, 2026, via Virgin Music Group. Ahead of the release, they have unveiled the lead single, "Rattle The Cage” (feat. John 5). Listen to it below.

Everything Under The Sun marks the band's first new music since 2022's Get Rollin', and arrives following the success of their documentary Hate to Love: Nickelback and the record-breaking Get Rollin' World Tour, the fastest-selling and highest-attended tour of their career.

"This album has every side of the band on it,” says Chad Kroeger. “There are songs that hit as hard as anything we've ever done, songs that take chances, and songs that remind us why we've been doing this together for so long. Rattle The Cage felt like the perfect way to kick the door open - it has the energy we've been feeding off every night on stage, and we can’t wait for people to hear it."

From humble beginnings in Hanna, Alberta, Nickelback have grown into one of the most successful rock bands of the 21st century. Since emerging onto the global stage with Silver Side Up and the era-defining hit "How You Remind Me," the band has built a catalog of rock staples, earning multiple Grammy Award nominations, American Music Awards, Billboard Music Awards, JUNO Awards, and international acclaim along the way.

The album also marks Nickelback's first release with Virgin Music Group, the world's leading partner to independent labels, artists and entrepreneurs. As the band embarks on this exciting new chapter, Virgin Music Group President, North America, Jacqueline Saturn, shares: “Nickelback have built one of the most remarkable careers in music, and it's a huge honor for everyone at Virgin Music Group to work alongside a band with such an enduring legacy and global impact. We're thrilled to partner with them as they begin this exciting new chapter and can't wait for fans to experience Everything Under The Sun.”

Photo credit: Lindsay Siu

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