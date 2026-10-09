Nickelback to Launch THE EVERYTHING UNDER THE SUN TOUR
Don Broco will serve as special guests throughout the global arena run.
Canadian and RIAA Diamond-certified, and GRAMMY Award-nominated rock legends Nickelback have announced the 2027 Everything Under The Sun Tour, a global arena run celebrating the band's eleventh studio album, Everything Under The Sun, out October 30 via Virgin Music Group. Following the momentum of 2022's Get Rollin' and its world tour, Nickelback will bring their arena show to fans across North America, the UK, Europe, and Australia, with Don Broco joining as direct support and special guests.
The announcement arrives as Nickelback continue to unveil the emotional and sonic breadth of Everything Under The Sun. The band's single 'Rattle The Cage' (feat. John 5) is currently No. 1 at Active Rock radio in the U.S., marking another chart-topping moment for a band whose catalog has defined rock radio for more than two decades. The track introduced Everything Under The Sun with blistering guitars, pounding riffs and arena-sized energy, while subsequent releases 'Leave Me Behind' and 'Make Me Love You' have revealed a more vulnerable and emotionally expansive side of the record.
The tour kicks off its North American leg on February 6 at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, with stops at Chicago's United Center, Toronto's Scotiabank Arena, Vancouver's Rogers Arena, Las Vegas' T-Mobile Arena and Houston's Toyota Center before wrapping on May 1 at Frost Bank Center in San Antonio. The tour then heads to the UK and Europe from May through July, beginning May 22 at First Direct Bank Arena in Leeds. Stops include London, Dublin, Amsterdam, Munich and more before the run concludes on July 13 at Royal Arena in Copenhagen. The Australian leg begins October 2 at RAC Arena in Perth, with stops in Adelaide, Melbourne, Geelong, Brisbane, and Sydney before wrapping on October 16 at Roche Estate in Pokolbin.
Tickets
Tickets in North America will be available starting with an artist and Verizon presale beginning Tuesday, October 13 at 10:00 a.m. local followed by the general on sale beginning Friday, October 16 at 10:00 a.m. local time at LiveNation.com.
In Canada, American Express Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public onsale beginning Tuesday, October 13 at 12:00 p.m. local time through Thursday, October 15 at 10:00 p.m. local time.
In the U.S., Verizon will offer customers an exclusive presale for the Everything Under The Sun Tour as part of Verizon's loyalty program, Verizon Shine. The presale for select shows runs from Tuesday, October 13 at 10:00 a.m. local time to Thursday, October 15 at 10:00 p.m. local time. Verizon Shine awards customers win once-in-a-lifetime experiences, alongside daily drops including tickets to concerts and sporting events, exclusive merchandise, dining vouchers, gift cards and more.
For Canada and the U.S., Spotify Premium top fans may have tickets set aside through Reserved, brought to you by Spotify. Nickelback's Reserved by Spotify tickets may be available to eligible U.S./Canada Spotify Premium subscribers through Ticketmaster, with fans notified by Spotify via email and app notification and able to purchase up to two tickets during the Reserved presale. More information is available at Spotify.com/Reserved.
In Europe and the UK, tickets will be available starting with an artist presale beginning Tuesday, October 13 at 10:00 a.m. local followed by a Mastercard presale beginning Wednesday, October 14 at 10:00 a.m. local time, with additional presales running ahead of the general on sale beginning Friday, October 16 at 10:00 a.m. local time at LiveNation.com. Mastercard cardholders have special access to presale tickets in the UK, Poland, Latvia, Lithuania, Netherlands, Sweden, Belgium, Finland, Norway, Czech Republic, Italy, Australia and New Zealand, with the Mastercard presale starting Wednesday, October 14 at 10:00 a.m. and ending Friday, October 16 at 9:00 a.m. Preferred ticket access in the listed countries and the UK is available from Friday, October 16 at 10:00 a.m.
In Australia, tickets will be available starting with an artist presale beginning Tuesday, October 13 at 10:00 a.m. local followed by a Mastercard and Vodafone presale beginning Wednesday, October 14 at 10:00 a.m. local time, with additional presales ahead of the general on sale beginning Friday, October 16 at 10:00 a.m. local time at LiveNation.com. Vodafone mobile customers can secure tickets commencing Wednesday, October 14 at 10am and concluding Thursday, October 15 at 10pm. Mastercard cardholders have special access to presale tickets starting Wednesday, October 14 at 10am and ending Thursday, October 15 at 10pm, with preferred ticket access available from Friday, October 16 at 11am.
The tour will also offer a variety of VIP packages and experiences, including premium tickets, an invitation to the pre-show VIP Lounge, exclusive VIP merch, a dedicated VIP message from Nickelback and more, with contents varying based on the offer selected.
Joining Nickelback as direct support will be Don Broco, the English four-piece known for a boundary-pushing sound that blends elements of metal, post-hardcore and electronica. The band has built a reputation for an electrifying live show, selling out major UK venues including Wembley Arena and Alexandra Palace and performing at festivals including Download and Reading & Leeds.
The two bands have already connected creatively, with Nickelback collaborating with Don Broco on 'Nightmare Tripping,' the title track from the band's latest Fearless Records album. The collaboration grew from a mutual appreciation between the artists, making the Everything Under The Sun Tour the next chapter in that relationship.
The tour follows a remarkable period for Nickelback. The band's Get Rollin' World Tour became the fastest-selling and highest-attended tour of their career, while the Netflix documentary Hate to Love: Nickelback became a global sensation, spending weeks in the platform's Global Top 10 and offering fans an unprecedented look inside the band's journey.
With nearly 65 million albums sold worldwide, billions of streams across digital platforms and more than 50 million monthly listeners, Nickelback remain one of the most streamed and commercially successful rock bands in the world. Their music continues to connect across generations, while their live shows have cemented their reputation as an arena force with a catalog built for massive rooms and massive moments.
Nickelback 2027 Tour Dates
North America
Sat, Feb 6 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena
Mon, Feb 8 – Allentown, PA – PPL Center
Wed, Feb 10 – Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena
Fri, Feb 12 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Arena
Sat, Feb 13 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center
Tue, Feb 16 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Thu, Feb 18 – Chicago, IL – United Center
Sat, Feb 20 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center
Sun, Feb 21 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
Wed, Feb 24 – Knoxville, TN – Food City Center
Fri, Feb 26 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live
Sat, Feb 27 - Hondo Rodeo - Raymond James Stadium = +
Tue, Mar 2 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
Thu, Mar 4 – Raleigh, NC – Lenovo Center
Sat, Mar 6 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center
Mon, Mar 8 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
Wed, Mar 10 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
Fri, Mar 12 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre
Sat, Mar 20 – Hamilton, ON – TD Coliseum
Sun, Mar 21 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
Wed, Mar 24 – Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center
Fri, Mar 26 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
Sat, Mar 27 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum
Tue, Mar 30 – St. Paul, MN – Grand Casino Arena
Fri, Apr 2 – Saskatoon, SK – SaskTel Centre
Sat, Apr 3 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place
Tue, Apr 6 – Calgary, AB – Scotiabank Saddledome
Fri, Apr 9 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
Sat, Apr 10 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
Tue, Apr 13 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center
Fri, Apr 16 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena
Sun, Apr 18 – Anaheim, CA – Honda Center
Tue, Apr 20 – Phoenix, AZ – Mortgage Matchup Center
Thu, Apr 22 – Salt Lake City, UT – Delta Center
Sat, Apr 24 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
Tue, Apr 27 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
Thu, Apr 29 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
Sat, May 1 – San Antonio, TX – Frost Bank Center
Fri, May 7 - Ciudad De Mexico, MX - CDMX Arena =
= non Live Nation date
+ Don Broco not on this date
Europe / UK
Sat, May 22 – Leeds, UK – First Direct Bank Arena
Tue, May 25 – London, UK – O2 Arena
Fri, May 28 – Birmingham, UK – Utilita Arena
Sun, May 30 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena
Tue, Jun 1 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro
Wed, Jun 2 – Manchester, UK – Co-op Live
Sat, Jun 5 – Brussels, Belgium – Forest National
Mon, Jun 7 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome
Wed, Jun 9 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena
Fri, Jun 11 – Hannover, Germany – ZAG Arena
Mon, Jun 14 – Stuttgart, Germany – Schleyerhalle
Sat, Jun 19 – Munich, Germany – Olympiahalle
Sun, Jun 20 – Zurich, Switzerland – AG Hallenstadion
Wed, Jun 23 – Milan, Italy – Unipol Forum
Fri, Jun 25 – Vienna, Austria – Stadthalle
Sat, Jun 26 – Prague, Czech Republic – O2 Arena
Tue, Jun 29 – Budapest, Hungary – Budapest Arena
Thu, Jul 1 – Lodz, Poland – Atlas Arena
Sat, Jul 3 – Kaunas, Lithuania – Zalgiris Arena
Sun, Jul 4 – Riga, Latvia – Xiaomi Arena
Wed, Jul 7 – Helsinki, Finland – Veikkaus Arena
Fri, Jul 9 – Oslo, Norway – Unity Arena
Sun, Jul 11 – Gothenburg, Sweden – Scandinavium
Tue, Jul 13 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena
Australia
Sat, Oct 2 – Perth, Australia – RAC Arena
Tue, Oct 5 – Adelaide, Australia – Adelaide Entertainment Centre Arena
Thu, Oct 7 – Melbourne, Australia – Rod Laver Arena
Sat, Oct 9 – Geelong, Australia – Mount Duneed Estate
Tue, Oct 12 – Brisbane, Australia – Brisbane Entertainment Centre
Thu, Oct 14 – Sydney, Australia – Afterpay Arena
Sat, Oct 16 – Pokolbin, Australia – Roche Estate
About Nickelback
Nickelback are one of the most enduring and recognizable rock bands of the modern era. Formed in Hanna, Alberta, the band - Chad Kroeger, Ryan Peake, Mike Kroeger and Daniel Adair - have sold nearly 65 million albums worldwide, amassed billions of streams and built a catalog of defining rock anthems including 'How You Remind Me,' 'Photograph,' 'Someday,' 'Far Away,' 'Rockstar,' 'Animals,' 'Gotta Be Somebody,' 'If Today Was Your Last Day' and 'Burn It to the Ground.' Canadian and RIAA Diamond-certified, Canadian Music Hall of Fame inductees and GRAMMY Award-nominated, Nickelback have spent more than three decades connecting with fans around the world through their music and live performances. Their Netflix documentary, Hate to Love: Nickelback, became a global sensation, while their Get Rollin' World Tour became the fastest-selling and highest-attended tour of their career. Nickelback's 11th studio album, Everything Under The Sun, arrives October 30 via Virgin Music Group, continuing the band's evolution with a collection that spans massive rock anthems, intimate moments and deeply personal songwriting.
About Don Broco
Don Broco is an English four-piece featuring Rob Damiani, Simon Delaney, Tom Doyle and Matt Donnelly. Known for their genre-defying sound, the band blend elements of rock, metal, post-hardcore and electronica into a distinctive and dynamic approach to modern rock. Their reputation as a formidable live act has seen them sell out major UK venues including Wembley Arena and Alexandra Palace and perform at festivals including Download and Reading & Leeds. Don Broco have also collaborated with Nickelback on 'Nightmare Tripping,' the title track from their forthcoming Fearless Records album, bringing the two bands' creative connection to the stage on the Everything Under The Sun Tour.
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