Nickelback to Launch THE EVERYTHING UNDER THE SUN TOUR

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Canadian and RIAA Diamond-certified, and GRAMMY Award-nominated rock legends Nickelback have announced the 2027 Everything Under The Sun Tour, a global arena run celebrating the band's eleventh studio album, Everything Under The Sun, out October 30 via Virgin Music Group. Following the momentum of 2022's Get Rollin' and its world tour, Nickelback will bring their arena show to fans across North America, the UK, Europe, and Australia, with Don Broco joining as direct support and special guests.

The announcement arrives as Nickelback continue to unveil the emotional and sonic breadth of Everything Under The Sun. The band's single 'Rattle The Cage' (feat. John 5) is currently No. 1 at Active Rock radio in the U.S., marking another chart-topping moment for a band whose catalog has defined rock radio for more than two decades. The track introduced Everything Under The Sun with blistering guitars, pounding riffs and arena-sized energy, while subsequent releases 'Leave Me Behind' and 'Make Me Love You' have revealed a more vulnerable and emotionally expansive side of the record.

The tour kicks off its North American leg on February 6 at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, with stops at Chicago's United Center, Toronto's Scotiabank Arena, Vancouver's Rogers Arena, Las Vegas' T-Mobile Arena and Houston's Toyota Center before wrapping on May 1 at Frost Bank Center in San Antonio. The tour then heads to the UK and Europe from May through July, beginning May 22 at First Direct Bank Arena in Leeds. Stops include London, Dublin, Amsterdam, Munich and more before the run concludes on July 13 at Royal Arena in Copenhagen. The Australian leg begins October 2 at RAC Arena in Perth, with stops in Adelaide, Melbourne, Geelong, Brisbane, and Sydney before wrapping on October 16 at Roche Estate in Pokolbin.

Tickets

Tickets in North America will be available starting with an artist and Verizon presale beginning Tuesday, October 13 at 10:00 a.m. local followed by the general on sale beginning Friday, October 16 at 10:00 a.m. local time at LiveNation.com.

In Canada, American Express Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public onsale beginning Tuesday, October 13 at 12:00 p.m. local time through Thursday, October 15 at 10:00 p.m. local time.

In the U.S., Verizon will offer customers an exclusive presale for the Everything Under The Sun Tour as part of Verizon's loyalty program, Verizon Shine. The presale for select shows runs from Tuesday, October 13 at 10:00 a.m. local time to Thursday, October 15 at 10:00 p.m. local time. Verizon Shine awards customers win once-in-a-lifetime experiences, alongside daily drops including tickets to concerts and sporting events, exclusive merchandise, dining vouchers, gift cards and more.

For Canada and the U.S., Spotify Premium top fans may have tickets set aside through Reserved, brought to you by Spotify. Nickelback's Reserved by Spotify tickets may be available to eligible U.S./Canada Spotify Premium subscribers through Ticketmaster, with fans notified by Spotify via email and app notification and able to purchase up to two tickets during the Reserved presale. More information is available at Spotify.com/Reserved.

In Europe and the UK, tickets will be available starting with an artist presale beginning Tuesday, October 13 at 10:00 a.m. local followed by a Mastercard presale beginning Wednesday, October 14 at 10:00 a.m. local time, with additional presales running ahead of the general on sale beginning Friday, October 16 at 10:00 a.m. local time at LiveNation.com. Mastercard cardholders have special access to presale tickets in the UK, Poland, Latvia, Lithuania, Netherlands, Sweden, Belgium, Finland, Norway, Czech Republic, Italy, Australia and New Zealand, with the Mastercard presale starting Wednesday, October 14 at 10:00 a.m. and ending Friday, October 16 at 9:00 a.m. Preferred ticket access in the listed countries and the UK is available from Friday, October 16 at 10:00 a.m.

In Australia, tickets will be available starting with an artist presale beginning Tuesday, October 13 at 10:00 a.m. local followed by a Mastercard and Vodafone presale beginning Wednesday, October 14 at 10:00 a.m. local time, with additional presales ahead of the general on sale beginning Friday, October 16 at 10:00 a.m. local time at LiveNation.com. Vodafone mobile customers can secure tickets commencing Wednesday, October 14 at 10am and concluding Thursday, October 15 at 10pm. Mastercard cardholders have special access to presale tickets starting Wednesday, October 14 at 10am and ending Thursday, October 15 at 10pm, with preferred ticket access available from Friday, October 16 at 11am.

The tour will also offer a variety of VIP packages and experiences, including premium tickets, an invitation to the pre-show VIP Lounge, exclusive VIP merch, a dedicated VIP message from Nickelback and more, with contents varying based on the offer selected.

Joining Nickelback as direct support will be Don Broco, the English four-piece known for a boundary-pushing sound that blends elements of metal, post-hardcore and electronica. The band has built a reputation for an electrifying live show, selling out major UK venues including Wembley Arena and Alexandra Palace and performing at festivals including Download and Reading & Leeds.

The two bands have already connected creatively, with Nickelback collaborating with Don Broco on 'Nightmare Tripping,' the title track from the band's latest Fearless Records album. The collaboration grew from a mutual appreciation between the artists, making the Everything Under The Sun Tour the next chapter in that relationship.

The tour follows a remarkable period for Nickelback. The band's Get Rollin' World Tour became the fastest-selling and highest-attended tour of their career, while the Netflix documentary Hate to Love: Nickelback became a global sensation, spending weeks in the platform's Global Top 10 and offering fans an unprecedented look inside the band's journey.

With nearly 65 million albums sold worldwide, billions of streams across digital platforms and more than 50 million monthly listeners, Nickelback remain one of the most streamed and commercially successful rock bands in the world. Their music continues to connect across generations, while their live shows have cemented their reputation as an arena force with a catalog built for massive rooms and massive moments.

Nickelback 2027 Tour Dates

North America

Sat, Feb 6 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

Mon, Feb 8 – Allentown, PA – PPL Center

Wed, Feb 10 – Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena

Fri, Feb 12 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Arena

Sat, Feb 13 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center

Tue, Feb 16 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Thu, Feb 18 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Sat, Feb 20 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

Sun, Feb 21 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

Wed, Feb 24 – Knoxville, TN – Food City Center

Fri, Feb 26 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live

Sat, Feb 27 - Hondo Rodeo - Raymond James Stadium = +

Tue, Mar 2 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Thu, Mar 4 – Raleigh, NC – Lenovo Center

Sat, Mar 6 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

Mon, Mar 8 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

Wed, Mar 10 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Fri, Mar 12 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

Sat, Mar 20 – Hamilton, ON – TD Coliseum

Sun, Mar 21 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Wed, Mar 24 – Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center

Fri, Mar 26 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Sat, Mar 27 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum

Tue, Mar 30 – St. Paul, MN – Grand Casino Arena

Fri, Apr 2 – Saskatoon, SK – SaskTel Centre

Sat, Apr 3 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place

Tue, Apr 6 – Calgary, AB – Scotiabank Saddledome

Fri, Apr 9 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

Sat, Apr 10 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Tue, Apr 13 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center

Fri, Apr 16 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

Sun, Apr 18 – Anaheim, CA – Honda Center

Tue, Apr 20 – Phoenix, AZ – Mortgage Matchup Center

Thu, Apr 22 – Salt Lake City, UT – Delta Center

Sat, Apr 24 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Tue, Apr 27 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Thu, Apr 29 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Sat, May 1 – San Antonio, TX – Frost Bank Center

Fri, May 7 - Ciudad De Mexico, MX - CDMX Arena =

= non Live Nation date

+ Don Broco not on this date

Europe / UK

Sat, May 22 – Leeds, UK – First Direct Bank Arena

Tue, May 25 – London, UK – O2 Arena

Fri, May 28 – Birmingham, UK – Utilita Arena

Sun, May 30 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena

Tue, Jun 1 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro

Wed, Jun 2 – Manchester, UK – Co-op Live

Sat, Jun 5 – Brussels, Belgium – Forest National

Mon, Jun 7 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome

Wed, Jun 9 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena

Fri, Jun 11 – Hannover, Germany – ZAG Arena

Mon, Jun 14 – Stuttgart, Germany – Schleyerhalle

Sat, Jun 19 – Munich, Germany – Olympiahalle

Sun, Jun 20 – Zurich, Switzerland – AG Hallenstadion

Wed, Jun 23 – Milan, Italy – Unipol Forum

Fri, Jun 25 – Vienna, Austria – Stadthalle

Sat, Jun 26 – Prague, Czech Republic – O2 Arena

Tue, Jun 29 – Budapest, Hungary – Budapest Arena

Thu, Jul 1 – Lodz, Poland – Atlas Arena

Sat, Jul 3 – Kaunas, Lithuania – Zalgiris Arena

Sun, Jul 4 – Riga, Latvia – Xiaomi Arena

Wed, Jul 7 – Helsinki, Finland – Veikkaus Arena

Fri, Jul 9 – Oslo, Norway – Unity Arena

Sun, Jul 11 – Gothenburg, Sweden – Scandinavium

Tue, Jul 13 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena

Australia

Sat, Oct 2 – Perth, Australia – RAC Arena

Tue, Oct 5 – Adelaide, Australia – Adelaide Entertainment Centre Arena

Thu, Oct 7 – Melbourne, Australia – Rod Laver Arena

Sat, Oct 9 – Geelong, Australia – Mount Duneed Estate

Tue, Oct 12 – Brisbane, Australia – Brisbane Entertainment Centre

Thu, Oct 14 – Sydney, Australia – Afterpay Arena

Sat, Oct 16 – Pokolbin, Australia – Roche Estate

About Nickelback

Nickelback are one of the most enduring and recognizable rock bands of the modern era. Formed in Hanna, Alberta, the band - Chad Kroeger, Ryan Peake, Mike Kroeger and Daniel Adair - have sold nearly 65 million albums worldwide, amassed billions of streams and built a catalog of defining rock anthems including 'How You Remind Me,' 'Photograph,' 'Someday,' 'Far Away,' 'Rockstar,' 'Animals,' 'Gotta Be Somebody,' 'If Today Was Your Last Day' and 'Burn It to the Ground.' Canadian and RIAA Diamond-certified, Canadian Music Hall of Fame inductees and GRAMMY Award-nominated, Nickelback have spent more than three decades connecting with fans around the world through their music and live performances. Their Netflix documentary, Hate to Love: Nickelback, became a global sensation, while their Get Rollin' World Tour became the fastest-selling and highest-attended tour of their career. Nickelback's 11th studio album, Everything Under The Sun, arrives October 30 via Virgin Music Group, continuing the band's evolution with a collection that spans massive rock anthems, intimate moments and deeply personal songwriting.

About Don Broco

Don Broco is an English four-piece featuring Rob Damiani, Simon Delaney, Tom Doyle and Matt Donnelly. Known for their genre-defying sound, the band blend elements of rock, metal, post-hardcore and electronica into a distinctive and dynamic approach to modern rock. Their reputation as a formidable live act has seen them sell out major UK venues including Wembley Arena and Alexandra Palace and perform at festivals including Download and Reading & Leeds. Don Broco have also collaborated with Nickelback on 'Nightmare Tripping,' the title track from their forthcoming Fearless Records album, bringing the two bands' creative connection to the stage on the Everything Under The Sun Tour.

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