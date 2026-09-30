NEW CONSTELLATIONS to Play Bowery Ballroom NYC November 9

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Portland indie-pop duo New Constellations will perform at Bowery Ballroom in NYC on November 9, continuing a breakout year on the road behind their debut album, It Comes In Waves, out now via Nettwerk.

New Constellations are continuing a banner year that has seen the duo make their Lollapalooza debut with a main stage performance and tour the U.S. as direct support for The Midnight. This November, New Constellations will appear alongside King Princess, Ben Gibbard, MJ Lenderman, Cold War Kids, Kurt Vile and The Violators, Devendra Banhart and more on the forthcoming Neil Young tribute album, Heart of Gold: The Songs of Neil Young, Vol. 3 – Into the Black, contributing a cover of 'Unknown Legend.'

Their debut album, It Comes In Waves, is a 13-track collection exploring the cycles of love, loss, growth and rebirth, pairing glittering indie-pop with atmospheric alternative production. The record includes 'Hot Blooded,' 'I Disappear,' 'Say That You Will,' 'Secret Safe,' 'Dandelion' and more.

New Constellations 2026 North American Tour Dates

Oct 2 @ Austin City Limits Festival in Austin, TX

October 19 @ The Independent in San Francisco, CA

October 20 @ El Rey Theatre in Los Angeles, CA

October 21 @ House of Blues in San Diego, CA

October 22 @ Cargo Concert Hall in Reno, NV

October 25 @ The Beverly Theatre in Las Vegas, NV

October 26 @ Soundwell in Salt Lake City, UT

October 27 @ Meow Wolf | Convergence Station in Denver, CO

October 29 @ The Rave / Eagles Club in Milwaukee, WI

October 30 @ Amsterdam Bar and Hall in Saint Paul, MN

November 1 @ Thalia Hall in Chicago, IL

November 3 @ The Opera House in Toronto, ON

November 4 @ Bar Le Ritz PDB in Montreal, QC

November 6 @ The Drake in Amherst, MA

November 8 @ Brooklyn Bowl in Philadelphia, PA

November 9 @ Bowery Ballroom in New York, NY

November 10 @ The Howard in Washington, DC

November 12 @ Neighborhood Theatre Tap Room in Charlotte, NC

November 14 @ The Loft at Center Stage in Atlanta, GA

November 16 @ The Heights Theater in Houston, TX

November 17 @ The Kessler Theater in Dallas, TX

November 21 @ Corona Capital in Mexico City, MX

December 2 @ Fortune Sound Club in Vancouver, BC

December 4 @ Wonder Ballroom in Portland, OR

December 5 @ Neumos in Seattle, WA

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Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 31 Days 11 Hrs 35 Min 26 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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