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SEETREES to Release ALL THESE THINGS Single

Frontman Drew Lawrence, co-writer of Christina Perri's 'Jar of Hearts,' calls the track a love song longing for less.

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SEETREES to Release ALL THESE THINGS Single

Los Angeles-based indie-rock band seeTrees has released their latest single 'All These Things,' a warm, reflective ode to finding love and fulfillment beyond material possessions. Rooted in the belief that life's richest moments often come once you let go of the endless pursuit for more, the new track embraces love, presence, and contentment.

'All These Things' eases into a laid-back, throwback groove that feels both timeless and comforting. Inspired by the soft, easygoing spirit of legends like Neil Young, Wilco, and George Harrison, the song pairs breezy, Americana textures with heartfelt storytelling, inviting listeners to slow down and savour what truly matters. The song was set for release on August 27.

Frontman Drew Lawrence, known for co-writing the 6x platinum hit 'Jar of Hearts' by Christina Perri, explains, ''All These Things' is a love song longing for less. It's a reflection on stepping away from the pursuit of material things and embracing the peace that comes from simply being present with the people you love.'

Listen to 'All These Things'

Photo Credit: - Anthony Bradley


Photo Credit: - Anthony Bradley
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