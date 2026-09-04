THE GENTRYS' IT'S BEEN SO LONG Compilation to Arrive via Sun Records

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Sun Records has released It's Been So Long, a collection of rare and previously unreleased recordings from The Gentrys that brings a largely unheard chapter of the Memphis rock band's history to light. Produced by Knox Phillips, son of Sun Records founder Sam Phillips, the album captures a new incarnation of The Gentrys as the group explored a different musical direction in the late 1960s and early 1970s, pairing their Memphis roots with softer harmonies and the influence of the era's West Coast sound.

Available alongside the album is a new lyric video for 'Cinnamon Girl,' The Gentrys' take on the Neil Young classic. The song is among several familiar works interpreted on the collection, alongside Cat Stevens' 'Wild World' and 'Father And Son,' offering a window into the sounds and songwriters influencing the band during this period.

Best known for the 1965 hit 'Keep On Dancing,' The Gentrys emerged from Memphis during the height of the city's rock and soul explosion. By 1969, however, the band's original lineup had come to an end. Jimmy Hart, who would later become one of professional wrestling's most recognizable personalities, was looking for a way forward when drummer Mike Gardner introduced him to Knox Phillips.

Hart and Gardner soon found themselves at Sun Recording Studio, where Hart performed original material for Sam and Knox Phillips. Hart recalls nervously playing 'Why Should I Cry' on the autoharp for Sam Phillips, who asked him to play it again. The meeting ultimately led to a new chapter for The Gentrys at Sun Records as the label entered a new era under Shelby Singleton's ownership.

'Back in 1969, our original group, The Gentrys, said, 'This is it. It's over.' I was the last man standing,' said Hart. 'My drummer at the time, Mike Gardner, knew Knox Phillips, so we went over and got an appointment with Sam Phillips. I played 'Why Should I Cry for Him' for him on the autoharp, and he said, 'Play it again.' The next thing I knew, we had a new Gentrys and we were on Sun Records. Everything was phenomenal.'

The recordings collected on It's Been So Long document that next chapter. With Knox Phillips producing, the band moved beyond the garage-rock sound associated with its earliest success, exploring layered harmonies and a more melodic approach. Alongside the Neil Young and Cat Stevens interpretations, the 12-track collection includes 'Sunshine,' 'Goddess Of Love,' 'Castle In The Clouds,' 'Friends,' 'God Save Our Country,' 'I'm Coming Home' and 'Wooden Hearts.'

The tracks were selected and remastered with care by the Sun Records team in Nashville with the input of Jimmy Hart throughout the process. They also uncovered rare archival photos and partnered with Third Man Records to scan high-quality transfers of the negatives to include in the packaging.

'Being able to share the cohesive story of The Gentrys' Sun recordings in one collection has been an important goal for Sun since we rebooted the label,' said Laura Pochodylo, Sun Records' Director of Marketing & Strategy, who also wrote the album's liner notes. 'It has been a joy to share with WWE fans that the beloved Mouth Of The South had a very impressive musical career before his wrestling fame.'

The album also brings two previously unreleased recordings out of the Sun vault: 'Two Of Us,' released as an advance single in August, and the title track, 'It's Been So Long.'

'Finding previously unreleased recordings from The Gentrys in our tape vault is a reminder that the Sun Records story is still being written, one archive discovery at a time,' said Chase Gregory, Sr. Director of A&R/Sync for Sun Records. 'This collection captures a version of the band that many listeners have never had the chance to hear and shows how much more there is to discover within the Sun catalog.'

The release follows a special Sept. 2 event at the Memphis Listening Lab featuring a listening session and Q&A with Hart moderated by Memphis musician and producer Scott Bomar. Hart will continue the celebration in Nashville on Sept. 16, when he performs as part of Sun Label Group's AmericanaFest Day Party.

It's Been So Long is available now. Stream and purchase here.

It's Been So Long Track Listing

Sunshine

Goddess Of Love

Castle In The Clouds

Two Of Us*

Friends

God Save Our Country

I'm Coming Home

Wooden Hearts

Cinnamon Girl

It's Been So Long*

Wild World

Father And Son

*Previously unreleased

About Sun Records

Established in 1952 by Sam Phillips, Sun Records is renowned for discovering music legends including Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, and Jerry Lee Lewis. The label moved to Nashville in 1969, where it continued cultivating acclaimed artists Jeannie C. Riley, The Dixie Cups, Linda Martell, and many others.

Today, as part of the Sun Label Group under Primary Wave, Sun Records continues to foster musical innovation while honoring its rich legacy, with a frontline roster that includes Ruthie Foster, Robert Randolph, The SteelDrivers, and The Waterboys. Ruthie Foster's 2025 GRAMMY win for Mileage marked the first in Sun Records history, followed by Robert Randolph's 2026 win for Preacher Kids, the label's second.

For more information, visit https://sunrecords.com.

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