NEW CONSTELLATIONS to Headline North American Tour After ACL Fest Oct 2

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Portland indie-pop duo New Constellations have released the official music video for 'I'm Waiting Now,' a track from their debut album It Comes In Waves, released this past May via Nettwerk. The visual arrives just before New Constellations bring It Comes In Waves back to North America, beginning with a main stage appearance at this year's Austin City Limits Music Festival on October 2, followed by an extensive fall headline tour.

The new video leans into the atmospheric quality at the heart of New Constellations' music, as lead singer Harlee Case drifts between land and water in a series of surreal vignettes. Moving from wood-paneled hallways and dreamlike interiors to the edge of a dark, glassy lake, the visual mirrors the restless pull of 'I'm Waiting Now.'

New Constellations are currently overseas on their first-ever UK and European headline tour, continuing a breakout year that has seen the duo make their Lollapalooza debut with a main stage performance and tour the US as direct support for The Midnight. Meanwhile, debut single 'Hot Blooded' has officially gone platinum in Mexico, is nearing platinum status in the US and Canada, and was recently added to Fortnite as a playable Jam Track. This November, New Constellations will appear alongside King Princess, Ben Gibbard, MJ Lenderman, Cold War Kids, Kurt Vile and The Violators, Devendra Banhart, and more on the forthcoming Neil Young tribute album, Heart of Gold: The Songs of Neil Young, Vol. 3 – Into the Black, contributing a cover of 'Unknown Legend.'

Following ACL Festival, New Constellations will embark on a coast-to-coast North American headline tour, with stops at The Independent in San Francisco, El Rey Theatre in Los Angeles, Bowery Ballroom in New York City, Howard Theatre in Washington, D.C. and more. The run also includes an appearance at Corona Capital in Mexico City in November before wrapping with a hometown show at Portland's Wonder Ballroom.

New Constellations 2026 North American Tour Dates

Oct 2 @ Austin City Limits Festival in Austin, TX

October 19 @ The Independent in San Francisco, CA

October 20 @ El Rey Theatre in Los Angeles, CA

October 21 @ House of Blues in San Diego, CA

October 22 @ Cargo Concert Hall in Reno, NV

October 25 @ The Beverly Theatre in Las Vegas, NV

October 26 @ Soundwell in Salt Lake City, UT

October 27 @ Meow Wolf | Convergence Station in Denver, CO

October 29 @ The Rave / Eagles Club in Milwaukee, WI

October 30 @ Amsterdam Bar and Hall in Saint Paul, MN

November 1 @ Thalia Hall in Chicago, IL

November 3 @ The Opera House in Toronto, ON

November 4 @ Bar Le Ritz PDB in Montreal, QC

November 6 @ The Drake in Amherst, MA

November 8 @ Brooklyn Bowl in Philadelphia, PA

November 9 @ Bowery Ballroom in New York, NY

November 10 @ The Howard in Washington, DC

November 12 @ Neighborhood Theatre Tap Room in Charlotte, NC

November 14 @ The Loft at Center Stage in Atlanta, GA

November 16 @ The Heights Theater in Houston, TX

November 17 @ The Kessler Theater in Dallas, TX

November 21 @ Corona Capital in Mexico City, MX

December 2 @ Fortune Sound Club in Vancouver, BC

December 4 @ Wonder Ballroom in Portland, OR

December 5 @ Neumos in Seattle, WA

About New Constellations

New Constellations, the ethereal brainchild of lifelong sidekicks Harlee Case and Josh Smith, creates a sonic dreamscape of eager melodies, striking guitar hooks, and celestial vocals. The Portland-based duo first explored collaborating when they were 14, recording a song together in Josh's childhood bedroom, before spending the next 15 years exploring their individual approaches to music separately and eventually crafting the dynamic perspective that would become New Constellations. The duo broke through with debut single, 'Hot Blooded,' which has amassed nearly 250M streams, and released their debut album, It Comes In Waves, via Nettwerk in May 2026.

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