NEEDTOBREATHE to Release THE LONG SURRENDER AND THE FELLOW PASSENGERS OF PAIN DELUXE ALBUM
The deluxe edition includes features from Jonah Kagen, Ann Wilson, Bre Kennedy, and Evan Honer.
GRAMMY-nominated rock band NEEDTOBREATHE has announced The Long Surrender and The Fellow Passengers of Pain, the deluxe edition of their acclaimed album The Long Surrender. Expanding on the deeply personal themes of surrender, transformation, and renewal at the heart of the original record, the forthcoming deluxe album opens the door to a new chapter with six new songs and collaborations that further explore the journey that inspired the project. The Long Surrender and The Fellow Passengers of Pain arrives on November 19, 2026 via MCA. Pre-order is available here.
Arriving alongside the announcement is the first track from the deluxe album, 'Can't Apologize' featuring Jonah Kagen, a collaboration that finds NEEDTOBREATHE joining forces with the singer-songwriter. 'Can't Apologize' featuring Jonah Kagen can be heard here.
'We're in a time of overflow in the band and there are some new songs that we are really proud of that we wanted to put out during this season of The Long Surrender. 'Can't Apologize' is one of those songs, and we're really excited to have our friend Jonah Kagen feature on it. It's just the band in a room playing together, trying to be present and inspired. We hope you take a listen,' says NEEDTOBREATHE's Josh Lovelace.
'As a longtime fan of NTB and the world they've built around their music, this was such an amazing experience for me. I'm honored to be a part of this song and can't wait for everyone to hear it,' says Jonah Kagen.
The Long Surrender and The Fellow Passengers of Pain builds upon the band's recent album The Long Surrender, produced by nine-time GRAMMY Award-winner Dave Cobb (Chris Stapleton, Jason Isbell, Sturgill Simpson). The album captures the sound of a band awakened to its truest purpose and power more than two decades into a triumphant career, exploring what happens when letting go creates room for something new.
The expanded edition continues that story, bringing new voices and perspectives into the world of The Long Surrender while digging even deeper into the beauty, discomfort, and ultimately transformative nature of surrender. The Long Surrender and the Fellow Passengers of Pain includes six new songs with features from Jonah Kagen, Evan Honer, Ann Wilson, Bre Kennedy and more.
Since emerging as one of the most beloved acts in modern rock, NEEDTOBREATHE has earned multiple GRAMMY nominations, amassed billions of streams, scored numerous chart-topping releases, and cultivated a passionate global fanbase through their electrifying live performances. Their music continues to resonate through its themes of redemption, resilience, and hope.
About NEEDTOBREATHE
NEEDTOBREATHE has established itself as one of the most dynamic and influential bands in modern rock. Known for their powerful live shows and emotionally resonant songwriting, the band has released a string of critically acclaimed albums, earned multiple GRAMMY nominations, and built a devoted audience around the world. Their music blends rock, Americana, soul, and gospel influences into a sound that is uniquely their own, anchored by songs that speak to perseverance, faith, redemption, and the shared human experience. On November 19, the band is set to release The Long Surrender and The Fellow Passengers of Pain, the deluxe edition of their acclaimed album The Long Surrender.
For more information, visit NEEDTOBREATHE.com.
The Long Surrender and the Fellow Passengers of Pain Tracklist
1. The Long Surrender
2. Say It Now
3. Highlands
4. Sing To Me Savannah
5. Where You Call Home
6. Strangeness Of It All
7. Take Me Dancing
8. The Door
9. Growing Slow
10. Momma Loves Me
11. Take The Blame
12. Spread The Ashes
13. Last Drink (feat. The Jack Wharff Band)
14. Can't Apologize (feat. Jonah Kagen)
15. Past The Gates (feat. Anne Wilson)
16. Never Gonna Deserve Ya (feat. Evan Honer)
17. Free Fall (feat. Conner Smith)
18. Sparrow (feat. Bre Kennedy)
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