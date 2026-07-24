NEEDTOBREATHE and Drew & Ellie Holcomb Release New Collaborative Single 'Promised Land'

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NEEDTOBREATHE and husband-and-wife duo Drew and Ellie Holcomb have released a new collaborative single, 'Promised Land,' available now across streaming platforms. The song was written by NEEDTOBREATHE's Bear Rinehart during sessions for the band's album THE LONG SURRENDER and later shared with Drew and Ellie Holcomb, whose involvement turned it into a three-voice collaboration. The release arrives ahead of THE LONG SURRENDER TOUR, a NEEDTOBREATHE headline run on which Drew and Ellie Holcomb are set to appear as special guests beginning August 12. The two acts have a collaborative history stretching back to 2009, when Drew and Ellie first appeared on a NEEDTOBREATHE recording.

New York, NY (July 24, 2026) — 'Promised Land' was written by NEEDTOBREATHE's Bear Rinehart during the sessions for the band's latest album THE LONG SURRENDER. Rinehart later sent the song to Drew and Ellie Holcomb, who immediately connected with it. What began as one songwriter sharing a song with longtime friends ultimately became the new single, opening with Drew's unmistakable timbre before Ellie's rich tone joins the arrangement. Bear's signature grit soon enters the mix, the three voices blending in harmony on a collaboration that feels as natural as the friendship behind it.

'Promised Land' marks the latest chapter in a creative partnership that stretches back to 2009, when Drew and Ellie first appeared on NEEDTOBREATHE's 'Stones Under Rushing Water.' Since then, the artists have continued to share the stage and studio: Drew joined NEEDTOBREATHE as a solo acoustic opener in 2012 before returning with Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors on the band's Tour de Compadres, Drew & Ellie later appeared on NEEDTOBREATHE's 'Survival,' and Bear joined Ellie on her single 'Sweet Ever After.' Along the way, they've made memorable appearances at each other's Ryman Auditorium shows including this past spring when NEEDTOBREATHE joined the couple during one of their two sold out nights closing the Never Gonna Let You Go tour.

Built around piano, acoustic guitar, and warm harmonies, 'Promised Land' is a hopeful meditation on choosing love over fear. Arriving at a moment when uncertainty often feels inescapable, the song points toward peace, grace, and the quiet reassurance that hope still has the final word.

'From the moment Bear sent this song idea over to me, I knew I loved it. I've been singing it ever since, and it's a full circle moment to get to record this amazing song with our long-time friends, NEEDTOBREATHE. It's been 13 years since I've been on tour with them, and I can't wait to hit the road again. 'Promised Land' heads into the wild during a wild and chaotic time, and I hope this song brings you a little comfort and peace on the journey. I hope you hear it, and roll the windows down and feel the wind beneath your wings, and that it reminds you that no matter what the algorithm tells you, 'we don't have to fear a thing.'' – Ellie Holcomb

The collaboration arrives as NEEDTOBREATHE continues celebrating the release of THE LONG SURRENDER, the band's tenth studio album and first for MCA. Produced by nine-time GRAMMY Award winner Dave Cobb, the record finds the South Carolina-bred quartet embracing a more vulnerable, instinctive approach while building on a career that includes five No. 1 albums, more than three billion streams, sold-out tours, and a devoted global following.

For Drew & Ellie Holcomb, 'Promised Land' continues a season of celebrating their shared musical journey. Following the release of their first full-length album together, Memory Bank, and their acclaimed Never Gonna Let You Go headline tour, the Nashville husband-and-wife duo recently revisited two of each other's most beloved songs with new recordings of 'Constellations' and 'What Would I Do Without You.' Across their individual and shared careers, they've amassed more than 1.1 billion streams while building a devoted following through nearly two decades of heartfelt songwriting and authentic storytelling.

Drew & Ellie Holcomb — The Long Surrender Tour (with NEEDTOBREATHE)

August 12 — Maryland Heights, MO — Saint Louis Music Park

August 14 — Dillon, CO — Lake Dillon Amphitheatre

August 15 — Sandy, UT — Sandy City Amphitheater

August 16 — Sandy, UT — Sandy City Amphitheater

August 18 — Los Angeles, CA — Greek Theatre

August 20 — Bend, OR — Hayden Homes Amphitheater

August 21 — Seattle, WA — Marymoor Amphitheater

August 22 — Airway Heights, WA — Northern Quest Resort & Casino

August 23 — Bonner, MT — KettleHouse Amphitheater

August 25 — Fargo, ND — Scheels Arena

August 27 — Chicago, IL — The Salt Shed

August 28 — Cleveland, OH — Jacobs Pavilion

August 29 — Indianapolis, IN — Everwise Amphitheater

August 30 — Rochester Hills, MI — Meadow Brook Amphitheatre

September 5 — Charlotte, NC — Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre

September 6 — Charleston, SC — Firefly Distillery

September 9 — Irving, TX — The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

September 10 — Rogers, AR — Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion

September 11 — Brandon, MS — Brandon Amphitheater

September 12 — Austin, TX — Moody Amphitheater

September 14 — Morrison, CO — Red Rocks Amphitheatre

September 17 — Franklin, TN — FirstBank Amphitheater

September 18 — Birmingham, AL — Coca Cola Amphitheater

September 19 — Alpharetta, GA — Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

September 20 — Greenville, SC — Bon Secours Wellness Arena

About NEEDTOBREATHE

NEEDTOBREATHE is a multi-platinum, GRAMMY-nominated band known for their distinctive blend of Americana, alt-rock, and spiritual depth—earning five No. 1 albums, over three billion career streams, sold-out tours, and a devoted global following. The South Carolina-bred group—Bear Rinehart, Josh Lovelace, Tyler Burkum, and Randall Harris—enters a new creative chapter with THE LONG SURRENDER, their tenth studio album and first release for MCA.

Produced by nine-time GRAMMY-winner Dave Cobb, THE LONG SURRENDER captures the band at their most vulnerable and instinctive, recorded largely live and driven by Rinehart's deeply personal songwriting. Led by the early standout 'Momma Loves Me' featuring The Red Clay Strays, the album reflects themes of faith, redemption, and renewed clarity—showcasing a band confident enough to strip everything back and let the songs speak for themselves.

About Drew & Ellie Holcomb

Drew & Ellie Holcomb are a Nashville-based husband-and-wife duo whose shared musical journey spans nearly two decades. Their first full-length album together, Memory Bank, captured the warmth, honesty, and lived-in chemistry that have defined both their marriage and creative partnership. Alongside their work together, Drew continues to front Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors, while Ellie has built an acclaimed solo career as a singer-songwriter, bestselling author, and four-time Dove Award winner. Whether together or individually, the Holcombs have built a devoted following through heartfelt songwriting, rich harmonies, and performances rooted in faith, family, and community.

Photo by KT Sura

BroadwayWorld previously reported on NEEDTOBREATHE's plans for THE LONG SURRENDER TOUR, including Drew and Ellie Holcomb's role as special guests on the 25-date amphitheater run. More details on that announcement can be found here.

Photo Credit: KT Sura



Photo Credit: KT Sura

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