Lamont Landers Releases New Single LONELY GIRL

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Lamont Landers has released a new single titled LONELY GIRL, the artist's latest offering to fans of his original music.

Breakout soul and Southern rock artist Lamont Landers releases his new single, 'Lonely Girl,' today via Lucille Records, Dave Cobb's imprint under MCA. Written by country music legend Chris Stapleton alongside Jesse Frasure, the track pairs timeless songwriting with Landers' unmistakable soul and raw emotional delivery.

On 'Lonely Girl,' Landers leans into the soaring, powerhouse vocal that's become his signature, building from restraint to full voice as he promises to be the one who won't let her down.

Last year, Landers released his debut EP, Introducing… Lamont Landers, produced by GRAMMY Award-winning producer Dave Cobb. The seven-track collection showcased his genre-defying artistry, introducing listeners to a sound rooted in soul, southern rock, and R&B while earning praise as a bold arrival from one of music's most compelling new artists.

On August 4, Landers will make his Grand Ole Opry debut, marking another major milestone in his career. Having previously delivered a standout performance on Showtime at The Apollo, he will join an exclusive group of artists who have graced both iconic stages, including James Brown, Jerry Lee Lewis, Mavis Staples, Blind Boys of Alabama, Elvis Costello, and Darius Rucker. Landers' journey to this milestone came full circle when Questlove personally invited him to make his Grand Ole Opry debut.

Landers' journey to the spotlight has been defined by raw talent, persistence, and undeniable charisma. A viral cover of Ray Charles' 'Hit The Road Jack' earned over half a million views overnight. Since then, Landers has amassed a loyal following across social media platforms while earning millions of streams with songs including 'Love's Got The Best Of Us' and 'Lotta Love,' which was featured in the latest season of Netflix's Love Is Blind.

Fresh off dates with Alabama Shakes and with more new music on the way, Landers continues to establish himself as one of the most exciting artists to watch in 2026.

Tour Routing

August 4 – Nashville, TN – Grand Ole Opry House

September 10 – Tuscaloosa, AL – The Sanctuary on 25th

September 24 – Lexington, KY – The Burl

September 25 – Columbus, OH – Rumba Cafe

October 2 – Mobile, AL – The Merry Widow

October 3 – Jackson, MS – Duling Hall

October 15 – Bloomington, IL – Smash House Tavern

October 16 – Columbia, MO – Rose Music Hall

October 17 – Little Rock, AR – White Water Tavern

October 22 – Greenville, SC – Radio Room

October 23 – Athens, GA – Hendershot's

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