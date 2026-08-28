Photos: Jonah Kagen Announces Sophomore Album ETERNITY OF ANYTHING, Shares Single

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Acclaimed singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and producer Jonah Kagen has announced his sophomore album, Eternity of Anything, arriving October 23 via Arista Records. Alongside the announcement, Kagen has released the album's powerful first single, 'Don't Feel Right,' a dark, restless introduction to a record that pushes his songwriting toward a grander scale, pairing grittier production and unexpected sonic choices with songs built to fill stadiums, all while exploring one of life's most overwhelming concepts: love in all its forms.

Photo Credit: Olivia Bee















If Kagen's debut album Sunflowers and Leather was born from motion, Eternity of Anything is its inverse. The earlier record followed a year of travel in an Airstream that doubled as a mobile studio, gathering stories from landscapes, strangers and life on the road. For the new album, Kagen stopped moving. He isolated himself, stayed in one place and confronted the emotional demons and questions he had previously been able to outrun.

The result is a deliberately melodramatic and self-aware portrait of romantic turmoil. Rather than tracing a single relationship or working toward the clean resolution of a conventional breakup record, Eternity of Anything follows Kagen as he confronts a subject that only grows more complicated the longer he sits with it.

'For my first album, I was moving through the world and writing down what happened. This time, I stopped moving and had to pull the songs out of myself,' says Kagen. 'Eternity of Anything is about being intimidated by the size of love, the beginning of it, the ending of it, the absence of it, and all the ways it can make you spiral. It is dramatic on purpose, but it is also me making fun of my own drama.'

Kagen wrote, produced and mixed the album himself, working in near-total isolation over an intense two-to-three-month stretch. Many nights ended around 4 a.m., with Kagen deliberately withholding the music from outside ears until it was complete. That obsessive process is embedded in the album's sound: intimate songwriting pushed into adventurous production, strange textures and moments designed to feel as visceral on stage as they do on record.

The album's lead single, 'Don't Feel Right,' serves as a natural bridge between the music listeners first came to know Kagen for and the heightened world of Eternity of Anything. Rather than announcing a complete reinvention, the song begins with the emotional immediacy at the heart of his debut before pulling it into something more volatile, expansive and physically charged.

''Don't Feel Right' is basically the feeling of knowing something is wrong before you can name it,' Kagen explains. 'It has the same songwriting bones people know from me, but the production is darker, dirtier and a little more adventurous. It felt like the right way to open the door into this album.'

The album's title comes from a lyric that began as a romantic thought about soulmates across previous lives: 'I've never longed for an eternity of anything / but we've always had it, haven't we?' The idea soon widened into something more unsettling. For Kagen, Eternity of Anything captures the overwhelming permanence at the heart of the record, and the fear, longing and wonder that arrive when love begins to feel bigger than one lifetime.

Its visual world follows the same emotional logic. Shot in Maine and inspired by the yearning romanticism of Jeff Buckley, the iconography of James Dean and an older 'lover boy' archetype, the campaign places Kagen in a foggy, Americana-leaning landscape.

Eternity of Anything arrives after a landmark year for Kagen. Sunflowers and Leather debuted at No. 3 on Spotify's Top Albums chart and earned praise from People, Rolling Stone, American Songwriter, Ones To Watch and more. Kagen also expanded his collaborative catalog with Caitlyn Smith on 'Bones and Dust,' Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors on 'Mississippi River Bluebird,' Elliot Greer on 'Sugar, Prozac & Beer' and Peacemode on 'Money Train.' His breakout hit 'God Needs the Devil' reached No. 1 at U.S. Alternative Radio, helping push his catalog to over half a billion global streams and rising.

Beginning tonight in Knoxville, Kagen returns to the road for a wide-ranging fall schedule. Fall 2026 includes select headline shows, a performance with Dave Matthews Band at The Gorge on September 5th, an appearance at Borderland Music Festival and an extensive stretch as special guest on Dermot Kennedy's The Weight of the Woods Tour. For tickets and the latest information, visit www.jonahkagen.com/tour.

Jonah Kagen 2026 Tour Dates

* with Dermot Kennedy | † with Dave Matthews Band | ‡ Borderland Music Festival | Unmarked dates are Jonah Kagen headline shows

Aug 28 - Knoxville, TN - The Mill & Mine

Aug 29 - Lexington, KY - The Burl (Outdoors)

Sep 5 - George, WA - The Gorge Amphitheatre †

Sep 8 - Indianapolis, IN - Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park *

Sep 9 - Maryland Heights, MO - Saint Louis Music Park *

Sep 11 - Chicago, IL - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island *

Sep 12 - Sterling Heights, MI - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill *

Sep 15 - Toronto, ON - RBC Amphitheatre *

Sep 16 - Laval, QC - Place Bell *

Sep 18 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway *

Sep 19 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway *

Sep 20 - East Aurora, NY - Borderland Music Festival ‡

Sep 21 - Washington, DC - The Anthem *

Sep 22 - Philadelphia, PA - Highmark Skyline Stage at the Mann *

Sep 24 - Gilford, NH - BankNH Pavilion *

Sep 26 - Syracuse, NY - Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview *

Sep 29 - Forest Hills, NY - Forest Hills Stadium *

Oct 1 - Richmond, VA - Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront *

Oct 2 - Wilmington, NC - Bowstring Brewyard

Oct 3 - Charlotte, NC - Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre *

Oct 4 - Raleigh, NC - Red Hat Amphitheater *

Oct 6 - Birmingham, AL - Avondale Brewing Company *

Oct 8 - Tampa, FL - Yuengling Center *

Oct 10 - Atlanta, GA - Synovus Bank Amphitheater at Chastain Park *

Oct 11 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater *

Oct 13 - Austin, TX - Moody Amphitheater *

Oct 14 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory *

Oct 16 - Bellvue, CO - The Mishawaka

Oct 17 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre *

Oct 19 - Los Angeles, CA - Greek Theatre *

Oct 21 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theatre *

Oct 22 - San Diego, CA - Cal Coast Credit Union Amphitheater *

Oct 23 - Pioneertown, CA - Pappy + Harriet's

Oct 24 - San Francisco, CA - Bill Graham Civic Auditorium *

Oct 26 - Seattle, WA - The Paramount *

Oct 27 - Portland, OR - Theater of the Clouds *

Oct 29 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena *

About Jonah Kagen

Savannah, GA native Jonah Kagen blends raw, intricate guitar work with lyrics that are as personal as they are universally resonant. Inspired by songwriters including Townes Van Zandt and Jason Isbell and fingerstyle virtuoso Andy McKee, Kagen turns introspection into powerful, expansive songs built for both headphones and the world's biggest stages. His breakout single 'God Needs the Devil' reached No. 1 at U.S. Alternative Radio, while his catalog has surpassed 500 million global streams.

His 2025 debut album, Sunflowers and Leather, documented a year spent traveling and recording across America in a rebuilt Airstream studio, with its 16 songs tracing the beauty, upheaval and unexpected encounters he experienced along the way. Featuring a collaboration with Sam Barber, the album earned praise from PEOPLE, American Songwriter, Rolling Stone, Ones to Watch and more, and charted #3 on Spotify Top Albums Chart.

In 2026, 'God Needs the Devil' earned Gold certification as Kagen embarked on a sold-out 32-date Sunflowers & Leather Tour. This fall, Kagen will perform alongside Dave Matthews Band at The Gorge before joining Dermot Kennedy for an extensive North American run that includes Forest Hills Stadium, Red Rocks Amphitheatre, the Greek Theatre, Bill Graham Civic Auditorium and Rogers Arena. On sophomore album Eternity of Anything, Kagen turns the outward-looking lens of his debut inward, pairing confessional songwriting with his most adventurous self-produced sound to date.



Photo Credit: Olivia Bee

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