NEEDTOBREATHE Adds Additional Cities to 'The Barely Elegant Acoustic Tour'

Due to overwhelming demand, the award-winning, multi-platinum band NEEDTOBREATHE has added additional cities to their “Barely Elegant Acoustic Tour.”
The tour includes 21 new dates kicking off on February 4, 2026 in Mobile, AL and will hit major markets across the country including Jacksonville, FL, Columbus, OH, and Fort-Worth, TX. Presale tickets are available today at 10AM local, and all tickets go on sale Friday September 19 at 10 A.M. local. Full ticketing information is available HERE.
Alongside the tour announcement, NEEDTOBREATHE has released a live studio video of their latest song “Momma Loves Me,” featuring rising Southern rock band The Red Clay Strays. Watch it below.
|
Oct 24
|
Tyler, TX
|
UT Tyler Cowan Center **
|
Oct 25
|
Waco, TX
|
Magnolia Silobration **
|
Nov 6
|
Morristown, NJ
|
Mayo Performing Arts Center
|
Nov 7
|
Wilkes Barre, PA
|
F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts
|
Nov 8
|
Stamford, CT
|
Stamford Center for the Performing Arts – The Palace Theatre
|
Nov 9
|
Worcester, MA
|
The Hanover Theatre for the Performing Arts
|
Nov 11
|
Charleston, WV
|
Clay Center for Arts & Sciences
|
Nov 13
|
Savannah, GA
|
Savannah Civic Center – Johnny Mercer Theater
|
Nov 14
|
Chattanooga, TN
|
Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium
|
Nov 15
|
Columbia, SC
|
Township Auditorium *
|
Nov 16
|
Asheville, NC
|
Thomas Wolfe Auditorium *
|
Nov 18
|
Evansville, IN
|
Victory Theater
|
Nov 19
|
Cincinnati, OH
|
Andrew J Brady Music Center *
|
Nov 21
|
Waukegan, IL
|
Genesee Theatre
|
Nov 22
|
Shipshewana, IN
|
Blue Gate Performing Arts Center (Early Show)
|
Nov 22
|
Shipshewana, IN
|
Blue Gate Performing Arts Center (Late Show) *
|
Nov 23
|
Madison, WI
|
The Orpheum Theater *
|
Dec 4
|
Little Rock, AR
|
Robinson Center – Performance Hall
|
Dec 5
|
Durant, OK
|
Choctow Casino & Resort – Grand Theater
|
Dec 6
|
Memphis, TN
|
Orpheum Theatre **
|
Dec 7
|
Knoxville, TN
|
Tennessee Theater (Early Show) *
|
Dec 7
|
Knoxville, TN
|
Tennessee Theater (Late Show) *
|
Jan 29, 2026
|
Miami/Caribbean
|
The Rock Boat – Cruise **
|
Jan 30, 2026
|
Miami/Caribbean
|
The Rock Boat – Cruise **
|
Jan 31, 2026
|
Miami/Caribbean
|
The Rock Boat – Cruise **
|
Feb 1, 2026
|
Miami/Caribbean
|
The Rock Boat – Cruise **
|
Feb 2, 2026
|
Miami/Caribbean
|
The Rock Boat – Cruise **
* Sold Out
** Non-Acoustic Shows
|
Feb 4
|
Mobile, AL
|
Saenger Theatre
|
Feb 5
|
Tampa, FL
|
Hard Rock Café
|
Feb 6
|
Hollywood, FL
|
Seminole Hard Rock Café
|
Feb 7
|
Jacksonville, FL
|
Florida Theatre
|
Feb 12
|
Norfolk, VA
|
Chrysler Hall
|
Feb 13
|
Richmond, VA
|
Altria Theater
|
Feb 14
|
Durham, NC
|
Durham Performing Arts Center
|
Feb 15
|
North Myrtle Beach, SC
|
Alabama Theatre
|
Feb 17
|
Louisville, KY
|
Brown Theatre
|
Feb 19
|
Columbus, OH
|
Mershon Auditorium
|
Feb 20
|
Ann Arbor, MI
|
Michigan Theater
|
Feb 21
|
Milwaukee, WI
|
Riverside Theater
|
Feb 22
|
Welch, MN
|
Treasure Island Resort & Casino
|
Feb 26
|
Davenport, IA
|
Capitol Theatre
|
Feb 27
|
Salina, KS
|
Stiefel Theatre
|
Feb 28
|
Colorado Springs, CO
|
Pikes Peak Center
|
Mar 1
|
Lubbock, TX
|
Buddy Holly Hall
|
Mar 3
|
Midland, TX
|
Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center
|
Mar 5
|
Tulsa, OK
|
Tulsa Theater
|
Mar 6
|
San Antonio, TX
|
Tobin Center for Performing Arts
|
Mar 7
|
Fort Worth, TX
|
Will Rogers Auditorium
With five Number One albums spanning the Billboard Rock, Alternative, and other charts, over three billion career streams, and multi platinum hits like “Brother,” “Who Am I,” and “Let’s Stay Home Tonight,” NEEDTOBREATHE has captivated audiences worldwide. Over the years, they’ve carved out a distinctive space across multiple genres, blending modern rock, purpose-driven soul, and pop appeal. Their most recent effort continues this journey, exploring themes of personal struggle, redemption, and resilience.
Photo Credit: Alysse Gajken
