NEEDTOBREATHE Adds Additional Cities to 'The Barely Elegant Acoustic Tour'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Due to overwhelming demand, the award-winning, multi-platinum band NEEDTOBREATHE has added additional cities to their “Barely Elegant Acoustic Tour.”

The tour includes 21 new dates kicking off on February 4, 2026 in Mobile, AL and will hit major markets across the country including Jacksonville, FL, Columbus, OH, and Fort-Worth, TX. Presale tickets are available today at 10AM local, and all tickets go on sale Friday September 19 at 10 A.M. local. Full ticketing information is available HERE.

Alongside the tour announcement, NEEDTOBREATHE has released a live studio video of their latest song “Momma Loves Me,” featuring rising Southern rock band The Red Clay Strays. Watch it below.

NEEDTOBREATHE Barely Elegant Acoustic Tour

Oct 24 Tyler, TX UT Tyler Cowan Center ** Oct 25 Waco, TX Magnolia Silobration ** Nov 6 Morristown, NJ Mayo Performing Arts Center Nov 7 Wilkes Barre, PA F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts Nov 8 Stamford, CT Stamford Center for the Performing Arts – The Palace Theatre Nov 9 Worcester, MA The Hanover Theatre for the Performing Arts Nov 11 Charleston, WV Clay Center for Arts & Sciences Nov 13 Savannah, GA Savannah Civic Center – Johnny Mercer Theater Nov 14 Chattanooga, TN Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium Nov 15 Columbia, SC Township Auditorium * Nov 16 Asheville, NC Thomas Wolfe Auditorium * Nov 18 Evansville, IN Victory Theater Nov 19 Cincinnati, OH Andrew J Brady Music Center * Nov 21 Waukegan, IL Genesee Theatre Nov 22 Shipshewana, IN Blue Gate Performing Arts Center (Early Show) Nov 22 Shipshewana, IN Blue Gate Performing Arts Center (Late Show) * Nov 23 Madison, WI The Orpheum Theater * Dec 4 Little Rock, AR Robinson Center – Performance Hall Dec 5 Durant, OK Choctow Casino & Resort – Grand Theater Dec 6 Memphis, TN Orpheum Theatre ** Dec 7 Knoxville, TN Tennessee Theater (Early Show) * Dec 7 Knoxville, TN Tennessee Theater (Late Show) * Jan 29, 2026 Miami/Caribbean The Rock Boat – Cruise ** Jan 30, 2026 Miami/Caribbean The Rock Boat – Cruise ** Jan 31, 2026 Miami/Caribbean The Rock Boat – Cruise ** Feb 1, 2026 Miami/Caribbean The Rock Boat – Cruise ** Feb 2, 2026 Miami/Caribbean The Rock Boat – Cruise **

* Sold Out

** Non-Acoustic Shows

NEEDTOBREATHE Barely Elegant Acoustic Tour – NEWLY ADDED SHOWS

Feb 4 Mobile, AL Saenger Theatre Feb 5 Tampa, FL Hard Rock Café Feb 6 Hollywood, FL Seminole Hard Rock Café Feb 7 Jacksonville, FL Florida Theatre Feb 12 Norfolk, VA Chrysler Hall Feb 13 Richmond, VA Altria Theater Feb 14 Durham, NC Durham Performing Arts Center Feb 15 North Myrtle Beach, SC Alabama Theatre Feb 17 Louisville, KY Brown Theatre Feb 19 Columbus, OH Mershon Auditorium Feb 20 Ann Arbor, MI Michigan Theater Feb 21 Milwaukee, WI Riverside Theater Feb 22 Welch, MN Treasure Island Resort & Casino Feb 26 Davenport, IA Capitol Theatre Feb 27 Salina, KS Stiefel Theatre Feb 28 Colorado Springs, CO Pikes Peak Center Mar 1 Lubbock, TX Buddy Holly Hall Mar 3 Midland, TX Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center Mar 5 Tulsa, OK Tulsa Theater Mar 6 San Antonio, TX Tobin Center for Performing Arts Mar 7 Fort Worth, TX Will Rogers Auditorium

About NEEDTOBREATHE

With five Number One albums spanning the Billboard Rock, Alternative, and other charts, over three billion career streams, and multi platinum hits like “Brother,” “Who Am I,” and “Let’s Stay Home Tonight,” NEEDTOBREATHE has captivated audiences worldwide. Over the years, they’ve carved out a distinctive space across multiple genres, blending modern rock, purpose-driven soul, and pop appeal. Their most recent effort continues this journey, exploring themes of personal struggle, redemption, and resilience.

Photo Credit: Alysse Gajken