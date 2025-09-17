 tracker
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows (beta) Register Games Grosses

NEEDTOBREATHE Adds Additional Cities to 'The Barely Elegant Acoustic Tour'

The tour includes 21 new dates kicking off on February 4, 2026 in Mobile, AL.

By: Sep. 17, 2025
NEEDTOBREATHE Adds Additional Cities to 'The Barely Elegant Acoustic Tour' Image
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

Due to overwhelming demand, the award-winning, multi-platinum band NEEDTOBREATHE has added additional cities to their “Barely Elegant Acoustic Tour.”

The tour includes 21 new dates kicking off on February 4, 2026 in Mobile, AL and will hit major markets across the country including Jacksonville, FL, Columbus, OH, and Fort-Worth, TX. Presale tickets are available today at 10AM local, and all tickets go on sale Friday September 19 at 10 A.M. local. Full ticketing information is available HERE.  

Alongside the tour announcement, NEEDTOBREATHE has released a live studio video of their latest song “Momma Loves Me,” featuring rising Southern rock band The Red Clay Strays. Watch it below.

NEEDTOBREATHE Barely Elegant Acoustic Tour

Oct 24

Tyler, TX

UT Tyler Cowan Center **

Oct 25

Waco, TX

Magnolia Silobration **

Nov 6

Morristown, NJ

Mayo Performing Arts Center

Nov 7

Wilkes Barre, PA

F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts

Nov 8

Stamford, CT

Stamford Center for the Performing Arts – The Palace Theatre

Nov 9

Worcester, MA

The Hanover Theatre for the Performing Arts

Nov 11

Charleston, WV

Clay Center for Arts & Sciences

Nov 13

Savannah, GA

Savannah Civic Center – Johnny Mercer Theater

Nov 14

Chattanooga, TN

Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium

Nov 15

Columbia, SC

Township Auditorium *

Nov 16

Asheville, NC

Thomas Wolfe Auditorium *

Nov 18

Evansville, IN

Victory Theater

Nov 19

Cincinnati, OH

Andrew J Brady Music Center *

Nov 21

Waukegan, IL

Genesee Theatre

Nov 22

Shipshewana, IN

Blue Gate Performing Arts Center (Early Show)

Nov 22

Shipshewana, IN

Blue Gate Performing Arts Center (Late Show) *

Nov 23

Madison, WI

The Orpheum Theater *

Dec 4

Little Rock, AR

Robinson Center – Performance Hall

Dec 5

Durant, OK

Choctow Casino & Resort – Grand Theater

Dec 6

Memphis, TN

Orpheum Theatre **

Dec 7

Knoxville, TN

Tennessee Theater (Early Show) *

Dec 7

Knoxville, TN

Tennessee Theater (Late Show) *

Jan 29, 2026

Miami/Caribbean

The Rock Boat – Cruise **

Jan 30, 2026

Miami/Caribbean

The Rock Boat – Cruise **

Jan 31, 2026

Miami/Caribbean

The Rock Boat – Cruise **

Feb 1, 2026

Miami/Caribbean

The Rock Boat – Cruise **

Feb 2, 2026

Miami/Caribbean

The Rock Boat – Cruise **

* Sold Out

** Non-Acoustic Shows 

NEEDTOBREATHE Barely Elegant Acoustic Tour – NEWLY ADDED SHOWS

Feb 4

Mobile, AL

Saenger Theatre

Feb 5

Tampa, FL

Hard Rock Café

Feb 6

Hollywood, FL

Seminole Hard Rock Café

Feb 7

Jacksonville, FL

Florida Theatre

Feb 12

Norfolk, VA

Chrysler Hall

Feb 13

Richmond, VA

Altria Theater

Feb 14

Durham, NC

Durham Performing Arts Center

Feb 15

North Myrtle Beach, SC

Alabama Theatre

Feb 17

Louisville, KY

Brown Theatre

Feb 19

Columbus, OH

Mershon Auditorium

Feb 20

Ann Arbor, MI

Michigan Theater

Feb 21

Milwaukee, WI

Riverside Theater

Feb 22

Welch, MN

Treasure Island Resort & Casino

Feb 26

Davenport, IA

Capitol Theatre

Feb 27

Salina, KS

Stiefel Theatre

Feb 28

Colorado Springs, CO

Pikes Peak Center

Mar 1

Lubbock, TX

Buddy Holly Hall

Mar 3

Midland, TX

Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center

Mar 5

Tulsa, OK

Tulsa Theater

Mar 6

San Antonio, TX

Tobin Center for Performing Arts

Mar 7

Fort Worth, TX

Will Rogers Auditorium

About NEEDTOBREATHE 

With five Number One albums spanning the Billboard Rock, Alternative, and other charts, over three billion career streams, and multi platinum hits like “Brother,” “Who Am I,” and “Let’s Stay Home Tonight,” NEEDTOBREATHE has captivated audiences worldwide. Over the years, they’ve carved out a distinctive space across multiple genres, blending modern rock, purpose-driven soul, and pop appeal. Their most recent effort continues this journey, exploring themes of personal struggle, redemption, and resilience.

Photo Credit: Alysse Gajken




Need more Music Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

RATE & REVIEW ON MY SHOWS

MJ the Musical
52 ratings

MJ the Musical
Buena Vista Social Club
40 ratings

Buena Vista Social Club
The Great Gatsby
84 ratings

The Great Gatsby
Harry Potter and the Cursed Child
69 ratings

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

Activate Your MY SHOWS Profile


Videos