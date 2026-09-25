NAUTICS' PEOPLE ONLY LIKE ME WHEN IM LEAVING Arrives With Tour Dates
The band bridges New York's DIY legacy with expansive alternative rock on their debut, produced by Jasper Harris.
Rising New York City-based band Nautics' debut album, People Only Like Me When Im Leaving, is out now via Bright Antenna Records. With this release, Nautics enter a new phase, bridging the grit of New York's DIY lineage with a more expansive, modern, alternative sound. In conjunction, the band debuts the official video for their track, 'Lie About The House.'
People Only Like Me When I'm Leaving captures the intensity of Nautics' live shows while exploring the messy realities of relationships, self-obsession and emotional vulnerability. Produced by Jasper Harris (Quarters) in his Brooklyn studio, the album showcases their ability to balance meticulous playing and raw songwriting, from the haunted empowerment of 'Wasteman' to the slurred and scuzzy buzz of 'bum-a-cig.'
Additionally, Nautics are gearing up to take their live show back on the road this fall for an extensive run of tour dates, supporting Porch Light and Telescreens. Kicking off today, the run of shows include performances at New York's Bowery Ballroom, Boston's Brighton Music Hall, Philadelphia's The Foundry, Minneapolis' 7th St Entry, Chicago's Schubas and more. Tickets are available for purchase now at nautics.band.
Born from New York City's alternative underground scene, Nautics are a Downtown-born indie rock band redefining what it means to make music in the modern era. Comprised of Kenzo Repola (vocals/guitar), Van Cameron (bass), Kitt Flamer-Calder (guitar), and Levitt Yaffe (drums), the four friends first started playing together in high school, and since then have shaped a sound that blends the city's culture and legacy while pushing the sonic boundaries of what listeners expect from an NYC band.
Nautics first connected over a shared love of artists like The Strokes, Arctic Monkeys, and Bloc Party, whose art-rock approach inspired the band's own mix of sharp guitars, dynamic rhythms, and emotionally charged songwriting. They've become a fixture of the city's live scene, earning a reputation for electrifying performances at legendary venues like Irving Plaza, Mercury Lounge, and Bowery Ballroom. Recently signed to independent label Bright Antenna Records, and with more tour dates on the way, Nautics are carrying forward the legacy of NYC rock while amplifying their singular sound to a global audience.
People Only Like Me When Im Leaving Tracklist
1. U23
2. Wasterman
3. Run From The Cops
4. Argentina
5. Lie About The House
6. Holding Onto You
7. youonlylikemewhenimleaving
8. bum-a-cig
9. knee/touch
10. feelz
11. all the way
12. everybodys coming
Nautics Live
September 25 - Charlotte, NC - Snug Harbor*
October 8 - Portland, OR - Holocene*
October 9 - Seattle, WA - Baba Yaga*
October 10 - Boise, ID - Shrine Basement*
October 12 - Salt Lake City, UT - Kilby Court*
October 14 - Denver, CO - Lost Lake*
October 16 - Minneapolis, MN - 7th St Entry*
October 17 - Chicago, IL - Schubas*
October 18 - Cleveland, OH - Foundry*
October 20 - Detroit, MI - Lager House*
October 30 - Charlottesville, VA - The Southern#
October 31 - Philadelphia, PA - The Foundry#
November 2 - Toronto, ON - Longboat Hall#
November 3 - Montreal, QC - Bar Le Ritz#
November 4 - Burlington, VT - Higher Ground#
November 7 - Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall#
November 8 - New York, NY - Bowery Ballroom#
*supporting Telescreens
#supporting Porch Light
Photo Credit: Calvin Stark
Photo Credit: Calvin Stark
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