NYC Alt-Rock Trio King Falcon to Release New Single 'Hourglass' and EP 'Bloom'

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New York City alt-rock trio King Falcon is set to release a new single, 'Hourglass,' on July 22, accompanied by a music video, with the band's EP BLOOM to follow in September. The group, based in New York, has drawn comparisons to The Strokes and Ambulance Ltd, with Louder's Classic Rock noting a 'frisky, power-pop side' that distinguishes them from their peers. Frontman Michael Rubin leads the trio on the new material.

King Falcon are an alternative rock band from New York City, blending vintage guitar grit with modern 21st-century alt-rock attitude. Founded in 2020, the band is outfitted with lived-in and undeniably analog tools of trade; tastefully channeling the raw emotion of classic rock legends while delivering a fresh, contemporary edge. Frontman Michael Rubin (vocals, lead guitar), bassist Joe Conserva, and drummer Dipayan 'Dip' Chakraborty craft hook heavy anthems built for both the stage and the streaming age. Their sound sits at the intersection of The Strokes, Arctic Monkeys, and Foo Fighters–authentic, guitar-driven, and packed with energy.

The self-titled debut album King Falcon (2023) broke out with millions of streams on Spotify, fueled by fan favorites 'Ready Set Go,' 'Cadillac,' and 'Everybody's Down.' In 2025, King Falcon's explosive single 'Plastic Crown' became a breakout hit, soaring to #1 on Amazon Music's Breakthrough Rock Playlist for multiple weeks and landing at #45 on MediaBase Radio in its first week.

MXDWN named King Falcon 'Best New Artist,' and Guitar World praised them as 'one of NYC's most exciting indie-rock bands.' The group has since shared stages with The Struts, Saving Abel, Des Rocs, Sublime with Rome, and more, earning a reputation for their electric live shows and undeniable New York swagger.

As they roll into 2026 and beyond, King Falcon are sharpening their signature alt-rock sound with a new slate of singles delivering the same unapologetic spirit that defines them.

Recent Singles

On June 10, 2026, King Falcon released 'Nothing Feels Amazing,' accompanied by a music video. On April 29, 2026, the band released 'Wait,' also accompanied by a music video. On February 27, 2026, the trio released 'Holding Out.'

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