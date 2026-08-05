NAUTICS to Release Debut Album, Drops New Single knee/touch

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NAUTICS, a New York City-based band, is set to release its debut album People Only Like Me When Im Leaving via Bright Antenna Records. The announcement coincides with the premiere of the band's latest single, knee/touch, which arrives today via Under The Radar. The release marks a new chapter for the group, blending the grit of New York's DIY music scene with a broader, modern alternative sound.

People Only Like Me When Im Leaving, the debut album from rising New York City-based band Nautics, is set for release on September 25 via Bright Antenna Records. With this release, Nautics enter a new phase, bridging the grit of New York's DIY lineage with a more expansive, modern, alternative sound. In conjunction, the band's latest single, 'knee/touch,' premieres today on Under The Radar who declares, 'After the free-wheeling fuzz rock edges of 'bum-a-cig,' 'knee/touch' represents a turn towards soft-hued melodicism… The track is replete with catchy melodies and hazily scrawled guitar solos, but they're expressed with intimacy instead of bombast, softening the band's scrappier edges for a lovely and wistful turn.'

NAUTICS is scheduled to support DOGMA SOCIETY on tour in August. The band's debut album was recorded in bassist Van Cameron's bedroom before being produced by Jasper Harris in his Brooklyn studio.

Photo Credit: Calvin Stark



Photo Credit: Calvin Stark

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