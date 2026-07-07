NYC-Based Band Nautics to Support Dogma Society on Run of Dates This August

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Rising New York City-based band Nautics are set to embark on a select run of dates this August supporting Dogma Society. Kicking off on August 3, the run of shows includes performances at Los Angeles’ The Moroccan Lounge, San Francisco’s The Faight, Dallas’ Three Links, Houston’s The End and more. Tickets are available for purchase now at nautics.band.

Nautics are a four-piece band composed of Kenzo Repola (guitar/vocals), Van Cameron (bass), Kitt Flamer-Calder (guitar) and Levitt Yaffe (drums). Formed over a decade ago, the band has spent the last 11 years developing a distinct sonic and visual identity within NYC’s indie and alternative underground.

Known for their dynamic live performances, Nautics have built a following through consistent touring and hometown shows, including sold-out back-to-back nights at Mercury Lounge and a headline set at Bowery Ballroom. In April, Nautics performed at Irving Plaza supporting Quarters, whose guitarist Jasper Harris also serves as the band’s producer.

In June, the band unveiled their new track, “bum-a-cig,” alongside an accompanying video and are gearing up to release additional music later this year.

NAUTICS LIVE

August 9 - San Antonio, TX - Paper Tiger*

August 10 - Corpus Cristi, TX - House of Rock*

August 11 - Dallas, TX - Three Links*

August 13 - Houston, TX - The End*

August 15 - Phoenix, AZ - The Underground*

August 17 - Los Angeles, CA - The Moroccan Lounge*

August 18 - Santa Ana, CA - Constellation Room*

August 20 - San Francisco, CA - The Faight*

*supporting Dogma Society

Photo credit: Calvin Stark

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