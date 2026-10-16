N8NOFACE Releases TOMORROW'S WORLD LP on Stones Throw

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

N8NOFACE has released his new album Tomorrow's World, produced by Dave Sitek, via Stones Throw Records. The album imagines 'what the punks and the street kids might be listening to in 2077.' N8NOFACE is playing the Stones Throw 30 Festival in Los Angeles, CA today, with a North American tour set to follow in October and November.

N8NOFACE was raised in Tucson, AZ, near the Sonoran border in a world of drug muling and illegal border crossings, surrounded by hustlers, incarcerated friends, and a family affected by alcoholism. N8 himself spent 17 years battling addiction, fearing that sobriety might rob him of the very thing that made him an artist. Now, he pours the energy he once spent on addiction into his music.

N8's earlier musical output was mostly raw and lo-fi–recorded at home, deliberately crunchy. He wanted his new music with Dave Sitek (TV On The Radio, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Jane's Addiction), Tomorrow's World–out today to go beyond this without sanding down the rough edges. It had to be both futuristic and deeply human: 'no Splice, no AI, no VSTs that everyone can use.' Vintage synths including a Syncussion introduced an out-of-time quality, or what N8 pictured as 'synth fossils' found at some point in the future.

Tomorrow's World is named for the 1970s British educational TV show. After N8 saw an episode featuring Kraftwerk, he thought the title seemed a perfect fit with his taste for cyberpunk and futurist aesthetics. The words themselves, and the future they imply, also mark a new point of view: no longer skating the bleeding edge of the present, N8's both reflecting on the past and looking ahead.

His hard-as-nails past bleeds through, cut with dry humor. The fear from growing up around 'jackboys and dudes kicking in doors' lingers on 'Paranoid,' while mortality is never far from his mind on 'Dream or Die'–about 'never letting that inner child fade away and finding a way to be immortal through art'–and 'Dig Up Your Grave' is inspired by the tragic story of an elderly man who couldn't be apart from his wife after her passing.

N8's past may be a foreign country now, but it's not all Zen acceptance: 'No Take Backs,' featuring Angélica Garcia, focuses on 'people who fell to the wayside during my hard times, then spun back and now want to capitalize off me. Like nah, no take backs.' More than anything, though, N8 is grateful. Tomorrow's World ends with a straightforward expression of that: a 'Thank You' to 'everyone who stood by me when I was fing up.' Like N8NOFACE himself, it's unapologetic, earnest, and above all, real.

North American Tour

Oct 16 – Los Angeles, CA – Stones Throw 30 Festival

Oct 22 – San Diego, CA – SOMA Sidestage*

Oct 23 – Garden Grove, CA – Garden Grove Amp*

Oct 24 – Berkeley, CA – 924 Gilman*

Oct 25 – Roseville, CA – Goldfield Trading Post*

Oct 27 – Seattle, WA – Substation Seattle*

Oct 28 – Portland, OR – Hawthorne Theatre*

Oct 29 – Boise, ID – The Shredder*

Oct 31 – Denver, CO – The Oriental*

Nov 01 – Colorado Springs, CO – Black Sheep*

Nov 03 – Milwaukee, WI – X-Ray Arcade*

Nov 04 – Chicago, IL – Reggie's*

Nov 05 – Cleveland, OH – Mahall's*

Nov 06 – Detroit, MI – The Magic Stick*

Nov 08 – Toronto, ON – Lee's Palace*

Nov 09 – Montréal, QC – Les Foufounes Electriques*

Nov 10 – Cambridge, MA – Middle East (Downstairs)*

Nov 12 – New Kensington, PA – Preserving Underground*

Nov 13 – New York City, NY – Saint Vitus*

Nov 14 – Hartford, CT – Webster Underground*

Nov 15 – Philadelphia, PA – First Unitarian Church*

Nov 17 – Washington, DC – Black Cat*

Nov 18 – Asheville, NC – Revival*

Nov 20 – Miami, FL – Churchill's Pub*

Nov 21 – Winter Park, FL – Conduit*

Nov 22 – Atlanta, GA – Masquerade - Purgatory*

Nov 24 – Dallas, TX – Trees*

Nov 25 – Austin, TX – Come & Take it Live*

Nov 27 – El Paso, TX – Lowbrow Palace*

Nov 28 – Tucson, AZ – 191Toole*

Nov 29 – Phoenix, AZ – Rebel Lounge*

* with Ho99o9 + Slay Squad

Tracklist

1. Taker

2. My Life In LA

3. Dream Or Die

4. I Hope It's Ok

5. Is What It Is

6. Memories

7. Dig Up Your Grave

8. Paranoid

9. No Take Backs ft. Scarlettt

10. Gray Area ft. Angélica Garcia & Scarlettt

11. When Not Asking For Anything

12. Thank You

Photo Credit: Valerie J. Bower



Photo Credit: Valerie J. Bower

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 15 Days 09 Hrs 42 Min 57 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Don't Miss a Music News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me