Mynd Reader Releases New Single 'Straight On Through'

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Mynd Reader released new single 'Straight On Through' off their forthcoming EP, Sunday Drive, an acoustic EP celebrating songs of their landmark debut self-titled album and new songs, coming October 16, 2026.

Mynd Reader is a roots-rock band featuring acclaimed drummer and band leader, now deft songwriter, Brian Sachs. Brian's remarkable second-act story fuels every song and getting the second chance that is justly deserved.

Sachs's near-miss at success with 1990s New York band The Authority, followed by decades away from music — gives the songs their weight. Sachs rediscovered his creative calling decades later, and with Mynd Reader is proving it's never too late for the redemption of rock & roll.

'Straight On Through' is a beautifully stripped back track that highlights the emotion in Shelby Kemp's gritty and soulful powerhouse vocals.

On the track, Brian Sachs shared, 'So many of us protect ourselves from being vulnerable and feeling pain. What's scarier than falling in love? This song is about letting that protection down regardless of all the doubts and fears and taking a leap of faith into Love.'

The new EP marks a rare event: a legendary mixing engineer in the form of Michael Brauer (The Rolling Stones, Coldplay, My Morning Jacket) produced and mixed the project.

'Brian asked if I would produce it. And so I did, because I loved the songs — and I heard them with a gentle, easygoing, early Faces-meets-Free raw approach. Two days in the studio, and we came out with six songs that feel timeless,' Brauer stated.

Last month, the band announced the EP with the release of 'Still Uncertain', an acoustic-driven track that marks one of Sunday Drive's emotional centerpieces and sets the tone for the record. A reflection that there is no certainty in life, it is inspired by Brian's late bandmate Tony Brito and a late-night drive home they took after a gig. With early nods from American Songwriter, Songs Behind The Music and New Noise Magazine, 'Still Uncertain' was a recent highlight of Mynd Reader's first ever NYC show at Lucinda's on September 18th.

Brian Sachs, Colorado-based, New York City-born-and-bred acclaimed drummer and musician had a taste of, and a legitimate shot at, the big time with his 1990s funk-rock band The Authority.

The band's relentless work ethic, groove-laden songs, and upbeat live shows made them one of the city's most popular bands, sharing stages with Phish, Blues Traveler, and Dave Matthews Band, and grinding out over 200 shows a year. However, a confluence of unfortunate luck and circumstances derailed The Authority as it was breaking through. First, manager Bill Graham died in a tragic accident; then a potential deal with Ice Cube derailed, along with additional circumstances; it all fell apart.

When The Authority split, Sachs packed up his life in New York and headed west to Boulder. There, he built a successful business and full life that included spending many nights at shows at places like Red Rocks, yet something was always missing: playing music in his own band.

Years earlier, Sachs had crossed paths with multi-instrumentalist Tonin — the two played together briefly before Tonin moved on to other projects, but Sachs never forgot his playing, and their paths kept crossing occasionally over the years. In 2022, following a season of profound personal change, the two reconnected. What started as impromptu jam sessions in Sachs's basement turned into a shared decision to form a band inspired by '70s rock. They called it Mynd Reader.

Sachs and Tonin write the band's songs together — Sachs never expected songwriting 'to be his thing', and the collaboration surprised them both. When singer Shelby Kemp joined, the group quickly coalesced into a cohesive unit; his raspy, powerhouse vocals showcased the band's ability to craft relatable, catchy tunes rooted in blues and roots rock. Bassist Zach Jackson rounds out the lineup, anchoring the rhythm section and adding his own vocals. Sachs marvels not only at the songs, but at his own place at the center of them.

'For a drummer to write a song about love playing two chords on a guitar, I can get fired from any band really quickly with that!' Sachs quips.

To mix the self-titled debut, Sachs reached out to Michael Brauer, the Grammy-winning engineer whose credits include the Rolling Stones, My Morning Jacket, Coldplay, Aretha Franklin, and James Brown.

Between Sachs and Tonin's confident compositions and Kemp's raspy, powerhouse vocals, 'Falling Down' wasn't just a statement of intent; it revealed the band's musical prowess.

That same partnership was the inspiration for Mynd Reader's new EP, Sunday Drive — six songs pairing acoustic reworks from the self-titled debut with new material, bridging the gap ahead of the band's next studio album, due summer 2027.

This time, Sachs asked Brauer to both produce and mix — a rare move for Brauer, who hadn't produced a project in years. 'It's like two old-timers came out of retirement,' Sachs jokes of the reunion.

On the soulful track 'Soundtrack of Life', Mynd Reader preaches that life's soundtrack goes on and on, while delving deeper into the themes of mortality and celebration through music.

As Mynd Reader gears up to release Sunday Drive, Sachs can't help but be grateful the band is thriving creatively.

'I'm scared that one day the songs will stop, and I live in fear of that,' he says. 'These songs are coming; I don't know where they're coming from, and I just hope they keep coming. It's like the songs chose us; they chose us for a reason, and our point in all of this is to honor the songs.'

'This thing is bigger than I ever anticipated,' he continues. 'It's bigger than me. Something's going on; I could feel it in myself. It was the prayer and redemption of rock and roll.'

Tracklist

1. Still Uncertain

2. Soundtrack of Life

3. Straight On Through (Sunday Drive Edition)

4. Simply Avanti (Sunday Drive Edition)

5. Radio Warning (Sunday Drive Edition)

6. Mourning Light (Sunday Drive Edition)

Tour Dates

Oct 16 - Denver, CO - Goose Town Tavern

Oct 17 - Boulder, CO - Paradise Found Records

Photo Credit: Lisa Siciliano, Dog Daze Photo | High res



Photo Credit: Lisa Siciliano, Dog Daze Photo | High res

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