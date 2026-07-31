MYND READER to Release New Album SUNDAY DRIVE
The upcoming release marks the latest project from the band MYND READER.
MYND READER is preparing to release a new album titled SUNDAY DRIVE, according to a recent announcement.
SUNDAY DRIVE is a soulful acoustic offering steeped in '70s-inspired rock, blues, and roots music, anchored by soaring melodies and powerhouse vocals, and is set for release on October 16.
SUNDAY DRIVE marks a rare moment: legendary mix engineer Michael Brauer (The Rolling Stones, Coldplay, My Morning Jacket) came out of production retirement to produce and mix the EP. The project features New York City-born-and-bred musician, drummer and band leader, Brian Sachs, whose remarkable second-act story fuels every song. Sachs' near-miss at success with 1990s New York band the Authority, followed by decades away from music — gives the music its emotional core. Sachs rediscovered his creative calling decades later, proving it's never too late for the redemption of rock & roll.
Formed in Boulder, Colorado, by Sachs and longtime friend Tonin, MYND READER found its voice when vocalist Shelby Kemp and bassist Zach Jackson joined, rounding out a sound built on hard-earned lessons turned into warm, authentic songs about memory, hope, mortality, and resilience. SUNDAY DRIVE pairs acoustic reworks from the band's self-titled debut with new material, bridging the gap ahead of their next studio album, due summer 2027.