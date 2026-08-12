Photos: Mynd Reader Announces SUNDAY DRIVE EP, Shares Single Still Uncertain

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MYND READER has announced a new EP, SUNDAY DRIVE, described as an acoustic collection revisiting songs from the band's self-titled debut alongside new material. The band, led by drummer and songwriter Brian Sachs, also released its first single from the project, Still Uncertain, an acoustic-driven track inspired by a late-night drive Sachs took with his late bandmate Tony Brito. The EP was produced and mixed by Michael Brauer, whose credits include work with The Rolling Stones, Coldplay, and My Morning Jacket.

Photo Credit: Lisa Siciliano, Dog Daze Photo | High res





Sunday Drive, coming October 16, 2026, is described as a 70s inspired, emotionally honest collection of tracks featuring driving melodies and gritty, powerhouse vocals. The EP can be pre-saved at https://myndreader.ffm.to/sundaydrive.

Mynd Reader is a soulful roots-rock band featuring acclaimed drummer and band leader, now songwriter, Brian Sachs. Sachs's near-miss at success with 1990s New York band The Authority, followed by decades away from music, gives the songs their weight. Sachs rediscovered his creative calling decades later, and with Mynd Reader is proving it's never too late for the redemption of rock & roll.

'Still Uncertain' marks one of the EP's emotional centerpieces and sets the tone for the record. A soulful reflection that there is no certainty in life, it is inspired by Brian's late bandmate Tony Brito and a late-night drive home they took after a gig. The single can be heard at https://myndreader.ffm.to/stilluncertainmr.

Brian Sachs shared, 'This song is about a long drive home after a gig in the middle of the night with my old bandmate Tony. We had toured constantly when we were in our 20's dreaming of stardom. The night felt magical on the open highway, listening to music and feeling that anything was possible... the future was wide open... Tony passed away at 46. I never got to tell him what that night and what he meant to me. This song is the conversation I didn't get to finish.'

The new EP marks a rare event: a legendary mixing engineer in the form of Michael Brauer (The Rolling Stones, Coldplay, My Morning Jacket) produced and mixed the project.

'Brian asked if I would produce it. And so I did, because I loved the songs — and I heard them with a gentle, easygoing, early Faces-meets-Free raw approach. Two days in the studio, and we came out with six songs that feel timeless,' Brauer stated.

Brian Sachs, Colorado-based, New York City-born-and-bred acclaimed drummer and musician had a taste of, and a legitimate shot at, the big time with his 1990s funk-rock band The Authority.

The band's relentless work ethic, groove-laden songs, and upbeat live shows made them one of the city's most popular bands, sharing stages with Phish, Blues Traveler, and Dave Matthews Band, and grinding out over 200 shows a year. However, a confluence of unfortunate luck and circumstances derailed The Authority as it was breaking through. First, manager Bill Graham died in a tragic accident; then a potential deal with Ice Cube derailed, along with additional circumstances; it all fell apart.

When The Authority split, Sachs packed up his life in New York and headed west to Boulder. There, he built a successful business and full life that included spending many nights at shows at places like Red Rocks, yet something was always missing: playing music in his own band.

Years earlier, Sachs had crossed paths with multi-instrumentalist Tonin — the two played together briefly before Tonin moved on to other projects, but Sachs never forgot his playing, and their paths kept crossing occasionally over the years. In 2022, following a season of profound personal change, the two reconnected. What started as impromptu jam sessions in Sachs's basement turned into a shared decision to form a band inspired by '70s rock. They called it Mynd Reader.

Sachs and Tonin write the band's songs together — Sachs never expected songwriting 'to be his thing', and the collaboration surprised them both. When singer Shelby Kemp joined, the group quickly coalesced into a cohesive unit; his raspy, powerhouse vocals showcased the band's ability to craft relatable, catchy tunes rooted in blues and roots rock. Bassist Zach Jackson rounds out the lineup, anchoring the rhythm section and adding his own vocals. Sachs marvels not only at the songs, but at his own place at the center of them.

'For a drummer to write a song about love playing two chords on a guitar, I can get fired from any band really quickly with that!' Sachs quips.

To mix the self-titled debut, Sachs reached out to Michael Brauer, the Grammy-winning engineer whose credits include the Rolling Stones, My Morning Jacket, Coldplay, Aretha Franklin, and James Brown.

Between Sachs and Tonin's confident compositions and Kemp's raspy, powerhouse vocals, 'Falling Down' wasn't just a statement of intent; it revealed the band's musical prowess.

That same partnership was the inspiration for Mynd Reader's new EP, Sunday Drive — six songs pairing acoustic reworks from the self-titled debut with new material, bridging the gap ahead of the band's next studio album, due summer 2027.

This time, Sachs asked Brauer to both produce and mix — a rare move for Brauer, who hadn't produced a project in years. 'It's like two old-timers came out of retirement,' Sachs jokes of the reunion.

On the soulful track 'Soundtrack of Life', Mynd Reader preaches that life's soundtrack goes on and on, while delving deeper into the themes of mortality and celebration through music.

As Mynd Reader gears up to release Sunday Drive, Sachs can't help but be grateful the band is thriving creatively.

'I'm scared that one day the songs will stop, and I live in fear of that,' he says. 'These songs are coming; I don't know where they're coming from, and I just hope they keep coming. It's like the songs chose us; they chose us for a reason, and our point in all of this is to honor the songs.'

'This thing is bigger than I ever anticipated,' he continues. 'It's bigger than me. Something's going on; I could feel it in myself. It was the prayer and redemption of rock and roll.'

Tracklist

1. Still Uncertain

2. Straight On Through

3. Soundtrack of Life

4. Simply Avanti (Acoustic)

5. Radio Warning (Acoustic)

6. Mourning Light (Acoustic)

Tour Dates

Oct 16 - Denver, CO - Goose Town Tavern

Oct 17 - Boulder, CO - Paradise Found Records

Sachs previously played in the 1990s New York band THE AUTHORITY, which shared stages with acts including Phish, Blues Traveler, and Dave Matthews Band, according to the release.



Photo Credit: Lisa Siciliano, Dog Daze Photo | High res

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