Mustardmind Release Fuzz Rock Track THE LATE BLOOMER EP Out 8/30

Brooklyn's favorite avant garde quartet, Mustardmind, released a new charming track today, 'The Late Bloomer' in anticipation for their upcoming EP Modern Evil. The fuzzy rock track tells the tale of mishaps and trying to figure things out on your own and how eventually fate takes over for you. It's catchy sound is a throwback of late 90s alternative rock that will remind you of your love for the genre.



Speaking about the construct of the single, singer and founder Bobby Lewis explains, "On an EP about internal and external struggle, Late Bloomer is the least lyrically oblique song of the bunch. It's about my lifelong aversion to sticking with the pack, so to speak. Perhaps that explains the '90s vibe of the chorus."



Modern Evil is set to be released August 30th and is available for pre-purchase here.



Stream the first track here!



Mustardmind is a Williamsburg, Brooklyn-based art-rock band formed as the brainchild of Bobby Lewis. In the fall of 2016, Mustardmind birthed the six-track Peep EP. Although released independently, the EP received acclaim from several local NYC outlets. Justin Hernandez of Impose Magazine praised the release, describing it as "dramatically tense, yet serene" and Elena Childers of Alt Citizen and BTRtoday called it "devious, experimental, and touching all in one" and complimented Mustardmind's sound as being a " whole lotta uniqueness and thrill."



After two years of subsequent gigging around NYC and touring the northeast, Mustardmind returned with a pair of new tracks, "Bad Juju" and "Saving Face", in the fall of 2018 and a new EP, entitled Modern Evil, to be released in August 2019.





Catch Mustardmind Live!

9/4 - EP release show @ Mercury Lounge



Pre-Purchase 'Modern Evil'





