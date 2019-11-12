Musicians On Call's 20th Anniversary Celebration to Feature Gavin DeGraw and Charles Esten

Musicians On Call (MOC), a nonprofit that brings live and recorded music to the bedsides of patients in healthcare facilities, is celebrating 20 years of delivering the healing power of music with a star-studded night in the city where it all began - New York! MOC's 20th Anniversary Celebration Presented by Citi will be held on Tuesday, November 19th at Edison Ballroom and will feature performances by multi-platinum singer/songwriter Gavin DeGraw and singer/songwriter and star of TV's NASHVILLE Charles Esten. Throughout the event the organization will recognize its many milestones from the past two decades and will present Lifetime Achievement Awards to MOC Co-Founders Michael Solomon and Vivek J. Tiwary.

In 1999 Solomon, Co-Founder and Partner of Brick Wall and 10x Management, and Tiwary, Founder and CEO of Tiwary Entertainment Group and Producer of Broadway's newest musical Jagged Little Pill, were inspired to start Musicians On Call's flagship Bedside Performance Program after organizing a concert at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in Manhattan to honor lost loved ones. Since then MOC has grown to visiting the bedsides of patients in 20 markets across the country and using technology to share the joy of music with thousands more people every year.

"The healing benefits of music are undeniable, it has the power to manage stress, alleviate pain and improve patients' moods while in the hospital. We are proud to be the nation's largest organization delivering the healing power of music, and it is all thanks to the incredible vision of Michael Solomon and Vivek J. Tiwary. Through the dedication of our artist supporters and volunteers, we have performed for more than 750,000 people across the country during the past 20 years," said Musicians On Call President & CEO Pete Griffin. "We are thrilled to celebrate such an important milestone and honor Michael and Vivek with the Lifetime Achievement Award. Having long-time supporters Gavin DeGraw and Charles Esten join in the celebration will make it an unforgettable night."

The night will include an exclusive VIP reception prior to the concert celebration. MOC's longest standing and most passionate advocates will receive special recognition at the event as part of the Founders' Circle and Wall of Fame.

Musicians On Call's 20th Anniversary Celebration Presented by Citi, a long-standing supporter, is also sponsored by the Kristen Ann Carr Fund, Spotify, The Madison Square Garden Company, Hilton, Southwest®, Tito's Handmade Vodka, 10x Management, Dream Hotels, Tiwary Entertainment Group, Loeb & Loeb, Greenberg Traurig, We Are All Music Foundation, MSK Kids Memorial Sloan Kettering, Apple Music, Warner Records, Hard Rock, Catherine Cate Sullivan and Phil Sarna. Limited sponsorship opportunities are available for this one-of-a-kind night and a silent auction with exclusive concert and artist meet and greet experiences will be open to event attendees and the general public. Bid now, donate, or purchase tickets at donate.musiciansoncall.org/MOC20.

Musicians On Call has also been recognized as the #6 "Best NonProfit to Work For" in the country by The NonProfit Times. Artists like Bruce Springsteen, Kelly Clarkson, Luke Bryan, Keith Urban, Lady Antebellum, Justin Timberlake, Ed Sheeran, Reba McEntire, Gavin DeGraw, Darius Rucker, Pharrell, Amos Lee, Nick Jonas, Rachel Platten and many more have all supported the organization.

