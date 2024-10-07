Musician Ian Chung Unveils New Song 'Reflections On Thirty'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Ian Chung, the critically acclaimed Korean composer and songwriter, is proud to release his latest heartfelt track, Reflections on Thirty. The song features rising indie singer Kevin Avrillian and the renowned London-based cellist Akito Goto, whose cello sound adds a poignant emotional layer to this deeply reflective piece.

In Reflections on Thirty, Ian Chung delves into the nuances of reaching a milestone age, where expectations of maturity and clarity often fall short of reality. "When I was ten or twenty, I thought by thirty I would be a superhero-brave and free of fear. But now that I'm here, I still feel like an immature adult-child," Chung explains. "I think these same thoughts will follow me into my forties and fifties. So, I'm learning to appreciate each day. This song is dedicated to everyone facing or having passed through their thirties."

With inspiration drawn from Damien Rice's raw emotional depth, Reflections on Thirty intertwines minimalist acoustic arrangements with deeply personal storytelling. Kevin Avrillian's ethereal vocals blend seamlessly with Chung's poignant lyrics, while Akito Goto's exquisite cello performance elevates the emotional resonance of the song, providing listeners with a rich, layered soundscape. In Reflections on Thirty, Ian Chung draws heavily from the soulful simplicity of Damien Rice's music, an influence that took root during Chung's formative years in Dublin, Ireland, where he spent three years attending high school. During this time, Irish musician Rice's emotionally raw and introspective style left a lasting impression on Chung. Like Rice, Reflections on Thirty features delicate acoustic arrangements paired with deeply personal storytelling, inviting listeners into a heartfelt reflection on the complexities of growing older and finding peace with life's uncertainties.

Goto's cello brings a haunting yet tender quality, enhancing the track's exploration of self-doubt, reflection, and the quiet acceptance of life's imperfections. This collaboration, the first between Chung, Avrillian, and Goto, showcases a synergy that brings a sense of warmth and vulnerability to the piece.

Reflections on Thirty is now available on all major streaming platforms. This song invites listeners to join Ian Chung in contemplating the passage of time, the uncertainties of adulthood, and the beauty of embracing the present.

About Ian Chung

Ian Chung is a Korean composer known for his thought-provoking lyrics and emotive compositions. His music explores themes of human emotion and life transitions, often blending contemporary and classical influences to create an intimate and reflective listening experience.

