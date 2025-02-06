Mumford & Sons Set Intimate Global Club Tour

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Mumford & Sons make their eagerly awaited return to live stages next month, with the announcement of nine intimate live dates in Europe, the U.K., Australia and North America. It will be the band’s first string of headline live dates in the U.K. and Europe since 2018.

Last month, the British folk-rock band announced details of their new album, RUSHMERE, their first in seven years, for release on March 28 via Glassnote. The album’s stirring title-track can be heard below.

Ahead of the record’s release, Mumford & Sons head out to Europe in March for a series of small club shows in Amsterdam, Paris, and Berlin before returning to the U.K. The band then take a whistlestop trip to Sydney Opera House before finishing up with four North American shows in Los Angeles, Chicago, Toronto and Brooklyn.

Members of agora, the band’s fan community, will have priority access to tickets with availability for community members from Thursday, February 13. A limited number of remaining tickets will then be available through a general on-sale from 10:00am local time, Friday February 14.

Access to the ticket sale will be granted via unique codes. Fans will be notified and can sign in to find out whether they have access from Wednesday, February 12 at 6pm (local time to the event selected). Receiving a code does not guarantee that fans will receive tickets. Maximum order is 2 tickets.

Mumford & Sons have partnered with PLUS1 to support War Child. $1 from every ticket sold will help War Child to protect, educate, and stand up for the rights of children affected by war.

Ahead of the live run, Mumford & Sons join forces with the likes of David Byrne, Jack White, Chris Martin and Lady Gaga to celebrate 50 years of Saturday Night Live as part of SNL: The Homecoming Concert at Radio City Hall, New York. The show will be streamed live via Peacock to U.S. viewers on February 14.

Of the band’s return, Rushmere is the spot where it all began for Mumford & Sons. The pond, located on Wimbledon Common in south-west London, is where Marcus Mumford, Ben Lovett, and Ted Dwane first hung out and imagined the initial idea of putting a band together. Rushmere was as familiar to them as the instruments they played, and is at the heart of their origin story.

RUSHMERE is the beginning for Mumford & Sons’ next phase, and it follows an intense period of creativity for the trio. The album was produced by nine-time Grammy winner Dave Cobb and recorded at RCA Studio A in Nashville, in Savannah, GA, and back in the U.K. at Marcus’ studio in Devon. Pre-order the new album HERE.

MUMFORD & SONS LIVE

March 5—Amsterdam, NL—Melkweg

March 7—Paris, FR—Elysee Montmatre

March 9—Berlin, DE—Metropol

March 11—London, U.K.—O2 Forum Kentish Town

March 17—Sydney, AU— Sydney Opera House

March 20—Los Angeles, CA—Hollywood Palladium

March 22—Chicago, IL—The Chicago Theatre

March 23—Toronto, ON—Allied Music Centre – Massey Hall

March 26—New York, NY—Brooklyn Paramount

Photo credit: James Marcus Haney

Comments