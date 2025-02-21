Mt. Joy Returns With Brand New Single 'More More More'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Mt. Joy has returned with a brand new single and album announcement; "More More More" is the first single from forthcoming studio album Hope We Have Fun, their first album release on Bloom Field Records, their own imprint under Futures, releasing on May 30 [PRE-SAVE]. Mt. Joy's fourth studio album arrives at a time when the band has seen massive growth. Since forming in 2016, the Philadelphia-based indie-rock band - Matt Quinn (vocals, guitar), Sam Cooper (guitar), Jackie Miclau (keys, piano), Sotiris Eliopoulos (drums), and Michael Byrnes (bass) - has put in their 10,000 hours preparing for this very moment.

After nearly a decade of touring and recording three critically acclaimed albums (2018's Mt. Joy, 2020's Rearrange Us, and 2022's Orange Blood), the five-piece reached new heights in 2024, selling out New York's Madison Square Garden, Denver's Red Rocks Amphitheater, and more; their 70-date North American and European headline tour also sold more than 180,000 tickets. Mt. Joy's momentum stemmed from years of hard work on the road cultivating an unforgettable stage presence and their laser focus on organic growth.

Now, Mt. Joy sits on the precipice of another breakthrough year, with the release of their fourth LP, Hope We Have Fun, on May 30. For Quinn, the record speaks directly to the band's long journey together - "We've all worked incredibly hard together and done ridiculous things in sickness and in health. You just kind of look up and you're at Madison Square Garden with these people, and it makes you emotional - it feels like something you never could have dreamed. The album is a realization that we pushed ourselves into this crazy world, sometimes for better and sometimes for worse. Its a lot about sticking together in relationships, living a crazy lifestyle and just kinda saying, 'I hope we have fun.'" The album's thirteen tracks explore the high, lows, and intimate moments of a life lived on the road, with Quinn's soulful vocals floating over intricate, rootsy instrumentals.

The band's upcoming single "More More More" deals with the dichotomy of road life and the stillness of coming home - A theme consistent throughout the album being how depression can creep in when one slows down. As the track builds to a crescendo, Quinn breaks his own cycle, howling "I got all I want" - a chill-inducing moment of catharsis. This single joins two other previously released standout songs, in the sparkling, acoustic guitar-driven track, "Highway Queen" (also out now as a duet with Grammy-winner Maren Morris) Quinn ruminates on falling for a twin flame who lives for the escapism of transient life. But it wouldn't be a Mt. Joy record without a party, too. There's the unapologetically grooving "She Wants to Go Dancing" written for a lover who brings you out of your shell at the club.

To date, Mt. Joy has garnered over one billion global streams and has sold more than half a million tickets, with the singles "Silver Lining," "Jenny Jenkins," "Lemon Tree," "Strangers," "Highway Queen," and "She Wants to Go Dancing" all charting in the Top 5 on AAA radio. The band has earned critical acclaim from major media outlets including The New York Times, Rolling Stone, Billboard, NPR, and PEOPLE; they've also graced the stage at top festivals around the world, as well as on late-night TV shows including James Corden, Conan O'Brien, Stephen Colbert, and Jimmy Kimmel. In 2025, Mt. Joy will embark on an extensive North American arena tour, as well as festival stops at Governor's Ball, Bonnaroo, and will be headlining at the prestigious Newport Folk Festival.

NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES

04/19- John Paul Jones Arena- Charlottesville, VA

04/21- KEMBA Live! Outdoors- Columbus, OH

04/25- Skyla Credit Union Ampitheater- Charlotte, NC

04/26- High Water Festival - Charleston, SC

05/04- Beachlife Festival - Redondo Beach, CA

06/06- Michigan Lottery Ampitheater- Sterling Heights, MI

06/07- Stage AE Outdoors- Pittsburgh, PA

06/08- Governor's Ball- New York City, NY

06/10- Midway Lawn at Champlain Valley Expo- Essex Junction, VT

06/12- Megacorp Pavilion- Newport KY

06/13- Midweather Post Pavilion- Columbia, MD

06/14- Bonnaroo Festival- Manchester, TN

06/17- Everwise Ampitheater at White River State Park- Indianapolis, IN

06/19- Thompson's Point- Portland ME- SOLD OUT

06/20- Green River Festival- Greenfield, MA

06/21- Mountain Jam- Highmount, NY

07/05- Zootown Festival- Missoula, MT

07/23-25- FloydFest- Floyd, VA !

07/27-Newport Folk Festival- Newport, RI

08/09- Scotiabank Saddledome- Calgary, AB * new

08/10- Edmonton Folk Festival- Edmonton, AB * new

08/12- Twilight Concert Series at Library Square- Salt Lake City, UT * new

08/14- Red Rocks Ampitheatre- Morrison, CO SOLD OUT

08/15- Fiddler's Green Ampitheatre- Greenwood Village, CO

08/17- Ford Idaho Center Amphitheatre - Boise, ID *new

08/19- Deer Lake Park, Burnaby, BC *new

08/20- WAMU Theater- Seattle, WA

08/22- Hayden Homes Ampitheater- Bend, OR

08/23- The Greek Theater- Berkley, CA

08/24- Santa Barbara Bowl- Santa Barbara, CA *new

08/26- The Rady Shell at Jacob's Park- San Diego, CA *new

09/11- Budweiser Stage- Toronto, ON

09/13- United Center-Chicago, IL

09/16- Armory- Minneapolis, MN

09/17- Kohl- Center- Madison WI

09/20- TD Garden- Boston, MA

09/23- Koka Booth Ampitheatre- Cary, NC *new

09/24- ExploreAshveville.com Arena- Asheville, NC *new

09/26- TD Pavilion at The Mann- Philadelphia, PA

09/27- TD Pavilion at The Mann- Philadelphia, PA

About Mt. Joy

The Philadelphia based band-Matt Quinn [vocals, guitar], Sam Cooper [guitar], Sotiris Eliopoulos [drums], Jackie Miclau [keys, piano], and Michael Byrnes [bass]- take their name from the quiet and rural National Park in Southwest Pennsylvania, about four hours from their Philadelphia base. Forming in 2016, they made their mark two years later when their self-titled Mt. Joy (2018) debut album spun off platinum single "Silver Lining," an uplifting power ballad that went to #1 at AAA radio (Billboard Adult Alternative Airplay) and has eclipsed over 240 million streams across platforms. Their second album, Rearrange Us (2020) drew widespread critical raves, with title track gaining 92 million Spotify streams since the release. Their third LP, Orange Blood (2022), came out of the pandemic and further cemented them with another #1, Lemon Tree, at AAA and a 70 date headline tour that sold over 180K tickets.

Over the past five years, Mt. Joy has amassed over half a billion streams and earned acclaim from NPR, Billboard, Rolling Stone, The Line of Best Fit, and more. Throughout their career, the band has performed at a variety of festivals such as Lollapalooza, Austin City Limits, Bonnaroo. Additionally, the band has performed on Stephen Colbert, CBS Morning, Samantha Bee, Seth Meyers, Jimmy Kimmel, and Conan. Upcoming plans for 2024 include new music, live show, and world tour including shows at Madison Square Garden in New York City, and more.

