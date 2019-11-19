Mrs. Nancy Sinatra Sr. and Frank Sinatra's Grand Piano Head to Julien's Auctions
|Julien's Auctions, the world-record breaking auction house, announced PROPERTY FROM THE ESTATE OF MRS. NANCY SINATRA featuring a collection of fine art, furniture & decorative art, silver, jewelry and more owned by the legendary Hollywood couple, Frank and Nancy Sinatra Sr., during their marriage as well as items collected by Mrs. Sinatra over her long life. Over 650 lots, offered for the first time at auction, will be presented on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at Julien's Auctions Gallery in Beverly Hills and live online at juliensauctions.com. (photo: the Sinatras' Steinway piano).
|"Julien's Auctions, in collaboration with Jason Preston Art Advisory & Appraisals, is honored to work with Tina and Nancy Jr. and their family in putting together this historic event that celebrates the life and love of their parents, Nancy and Frank Sinatra," said Darren Julien, President/CEO of Julien's Auctions. Jason Preston added, "This tasteful and deeply personal collection of fine and decorative art and other collectibles allows us to glimpse behind the curtain at the humble beginnings of the Sinatras as a dream-filled young couple from New Jersey who went on to lead glamorous lives in Hollywood, theirs becoming one of the most recognizable surnames on earth, permanently synonymous with la dolce vita."