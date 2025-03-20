Mountaintop Junkshop Unveil 'Misadventureland' Album

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Leicester UK-based alternative folk unit Mountaintop Junkshop have shared their first full length album, Misadventureland. The record showcases the band’s signature blend of Americana, country, and indie folk, delivering heartfelt narratives that explore themes of resilience, longing, and human connection.



Ahead of the album’s release, Mountaintop Junkshop shared two singles that set the stage for Misadventureland. "Holy Hell" chronicles a world full of people, places, and things drowning in their own desires. The track exudes a vintage, feel-good folk aura, infused with contemporary lush synths and strings, making it a captivating listen that holds the audience’s attention. "I'm Still Looking for the Light" is a heartfelt blend of love, hope, and redemption, a retro-inspired folk track that intertwines gentle guitars and soaring violins. With its mix of Americana, country, and indie folk, the song evokes themes of resilience and desire, creating a sound that is both timeless and deeply personal.

Drawing comparisons to acts like Big Thief, Phosphorescent, Smog, and Wilco, the music of Mountaintop Junkshop appeals to fans of introspective and evocative folk.

Hailing from Leicester UK, Mountaintop Junkshop could easily be mistaken for alt/country misfits from some lost California scene. The band make country-tinged minimal torch songs leaving space to hear pins drop and hearts breaking. Since forming they have shared stages with Jolie Holland, Herman Dune, Ronnie Lane’s Slim Chance, Nina Nastasia and many more. File in your record collection somewhere between Low, Mazzy Star, Songs Ohia and next to an old, yellowing, red-wine-stained copy of Frank Stanford poems.

