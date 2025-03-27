Morgan Wallen, Lainey Wilson, & More Receive 60th ACM Award Nominations; See the Full List

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Ella Langley, Cody Johnson, Morgan Wallen, and Lainey Wilson have received nominations for the 60th Academy of Country Music Awards. Hosted by entertainment icon Reba McEntire, the 60th ACM Awards will stream live on Prime Video on Thursday, May 8 at 8 p.m. EDT/7 p.m. CDT/5 p.m. PDT from Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas.

The monumental anniversary show will celebrate six decades of Country Music and feature unforgettable performances by the genre’s most legendary and multi-award-winning stars, including Blake Shelton, Eric Church, and Lainey Wilson.

A limited number of tickets to the 60th ACM Awards are available now at SeatGeek, offering fans exclusive entry into a night packed with their favorite Country stars performing the biggest hits.

60th ACM Awards

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

Kelsea Ballerini

Luke Combs

Cody Johnson

Jelly Roll

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen

Lainey Wilson

FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Kelsea Ballerini

Ella Langley

Megan Moroney

Kacey Musgraves

Lainey Wilson

MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Luke Combs

Cody Johnson

Jelly Roll

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen

DUO OF THE YEAR

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Muscadine Bloodline

The War And Treaty

GROUP OF THE YEAR

Flatland Cavalry

Little Big Town

Old Dominion

Rascal Flatts

The Red Clay Strays

NEW FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Kassi Ashton

Ashley Cooke

Dasha

Ella Langley

Jessie Murph

NEW MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Gavin Adcock

Shaboozey

Zach Top

Tucker Wetmore

Bailey Zimmerman

NEW DUO OR GROUP OF THE YEAR

Restless Road

The Red Clay Strays

Treaty Oak Revival

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Am I Okay? (I’ll Be Fine) - Megan Moroney

Beautifully Broken - Jelly Roll

Cold Beer & Country Music - Zach Top

F-1 Trillion - Post Malone

Whirlwind - Lainey Wilson

SINGLE OF THE YEAR

A Bar Song (Tipsy) - Shaboozey

Dirt Cheap - Cody Johnson

I Had Some Help - Post Malone, Morgan Wallen

White Horse - Chris Stapleton

you look like you love me - Ella Langley, Riley Green

SONG OF THE YEAR

4x4xU - Lainey Wilson

The Architect - Kacey Musgraves

Dirt Cheap - Cody Johnson

I Had Some Help - Post Malone, Morgan Wallen

you look like you love me - Ella Langley, Riley Green

MUSIC EVENT OF THE YEAR

Cowboys Cry Too - Kelsea Ballerini, Noah Kahan

I Had Some Help - Post Malone, Morgan Wallen

I’m Gonna Love You - Cody Johnson, Carrie Underwood

we don’t fight anymore - Carly Pearce, Chris Stapleton

you look like you love me - Ella Langley, Riley Green

VISUAL MEDIA OF THE YEAR

4x4xU - Lainey Wilson

Dirt Cheap - Cody Johnson

I’m Gonna Love You - Cody Johnson, Carrie Underwood

Think I’m In Love With You - Chris Stapleton

you look like you love me - Ella Langley, Riley Green

ARTIST-SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR

Luke Combs

ERNEST

HARDY

Morgan Wallen

Lainey Wilson

SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR

Jessi Alexander

Jessie Jo Dillon

Ashley Gorley

Chase McGill

Josh Osborne

