The 60th ACM Awards will stream live on Prime Video on Thursday, May 8 at 8 p.m. EDT/7 p.m. CDT/5 p.m. PDT from Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas.

By: Mar. 27, 2025
Morgan Wallen, Lainey Wilson, & More Receive 60th ACM Award Nominations; See the Full List Image
 Ella Langley, Cody Johnson, Morgan Wallen, and Lainey Wilson have received nominations for the 60th Academy of Country Music Awards. Hosted by entertainment icon Reba McEntire, the 60th ACM Awards will stream live on Prime Video on Thursday, May 8 at 8 p.m. EDT/7 p.m. CDT/5 p.m. PDT from Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas.

The monumental anniversary show will celebrate six decades of Country Music and feature unforgettable performances by the genre’s most legendary and multi-award-winning stars, including Blake Shelton, Eric Church, and Lainey Wilson.

A limited number of tickets to the 60th ACM Awards are available now at SeatGeek, offering fans exclusive entry into a night packed with their favorite Country stars performing the biggest hits.

60th ACM Awards

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

  • Kelsea Ballerini
  • Luke Combs
  • Cody Johnson
  • Jelly Roll
  • Chris Stapleton
  • Morgan Wallen
  • Lainey Wilson

FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

  • Kelsea Ballerini
  • Ella Langley
  • Megan Moroney
  • Kacey Musgraves
  • Lainey Wilson

MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

  • Luke Combs
  • Cody Johnson
  • Jelly Roll
  • Chris Stapleton
  • Morgan Wallen 

DUO OF THE YEAR

  • Brooks & Dunn 
  • Brothers Osborne 
  • Dan + Shay 
  • Muscadine Bloodline
  • The War And Treaty

GROUP OF THE YEAR

  • Flatland Cavalry
  • Little Big Town 
  • Old Dominion 
  • Rascal Flatts
  • The Red Clay Strays

NEW FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

  • Kassi Ashton
  • Ashley Cooke
  • Dasha
  • Ella Langley
  • Jessie Murph

NEW MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

  • Gavin Adcock
  • Shaboozey
  • Zach Top
  • Tucker Wetmore
  • Bailey Zimmerman

NEW DUO OR GROUP OF THE YEAR

  • Restless Road
  • The Red Clay Strays
  • Treaty Oak Revival 

ALBUM OF THE YEAR 

  • Am I Okay? (I’ll Be Fine) - Megan Moroney
  • Beautifully Broken - Jelly Roll
  • Cold Beer & Country Music - Zach Top
  • F-1 Trillion - Post Malone
  • Whirlwind - Lainey Wilson

SINGLE OF THE YEAR 

  • A Bar Song (Tipsy) - Shaboozey
  • Dirt Cheap - Cody Johnson
  • I Had Some Help - Post Malone, Morgan Wallen
  • White Horse - Chris Stapleton
  • you look like you love me - Ella Langley, Riley Green

SONG OF THE YEAR

  • 4x4xU - Lainey Wilson
  • The Architect - Kacey Musgraves
  • Dirt Cheap - Cody Johnson
  • I Had Some Help - Post Malone, Morgan Wallen
  • you look like you love me - Ella Langley, Riley Green 

MUSIC EVENT OF THE YEAR 

  • Cowboys Cry Too - Kelsea Ballerini, Noah Kahan
  • I Had Some Help - Post Malone, Morgan Wallen
  • I’m Gonna Love You - Cody Johnson, Carrie Underwood
  • we don’t fight anymore - Carly Pearce, Chris Stapleton
  • you look like you love me - Ella Langley, Riley Green

VISUAL MEDIA OF THE YEAR 

  • 4x4xU - Lainey Wilson
  • Dirt Cheap - Cody Johnson
  • I’m Gonna Love You - Cody Johnson, Carrie Underwood
  • Think I’m In Love With You - Chris Stapleton
  • you look like you love me - Ella Langley, Riley Green

ARTIST-SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR

  • Luke Combs
  • ERNEST
  • HARDY
  • Morgan Wallen
  • Lainey Wilson

SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR

  • Jessi Alexander
  • Jessie Jo Dillon
  • Ashley Gorley
  • Chase McGill
  • Josh Osborne 


