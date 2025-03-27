Morgan Wallen, Lainey Wilson, & More Receive 60th ACM Award Nominations; See the Full List

The 60th ACM Awards will stream live on Prime Video on Thursday, May 8 at 8 p.m. EDT/7 p.m. CDT/5 p.m. PDT from Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas.
Ella Langley, Cody Johnson, Morgan Wallen, and Lainey Wilson have received nominations for the 60th Academy of Country Music Awards. Hosted by entertainment icon Reba McEntire, the 60th ACM Awards will stream live on Prime Video on Thursday, May 8 at 8 p.m. EDT/7 p.m. CDT/5 p.m. PDT from Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas.
The monumental anniversary show will celebrate six decades of Country Music and feature unforgettable performances by the genre’s most legendary and multi-award-winning stars, including Blake Shelton, Eric Church, and Lainey Wilson.
A limited number of tickets to the 60th ACM Awards are available now at SeatGeek, offering fans exclusive entry into a night packed with their favorite Country stars performing the biggest hits.
