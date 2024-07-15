Morgan Wallen Adds Neyland Stadium Show to 'One Night At A Time' Tour

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Country star Morgan Wallen is bookending his One Night At A Time tour with a show he's always wanted to headline: Neyland Stadium. Produced by Live Nation, on Sunday, Sept. 22, Wallen will be joined by special guests HARDY and fellow Tennessee-native ERNEST with tickets going on-sale at 11 a.m. ET this Wednesday, July 17. Available at MorganWallen.com.



“I've had the honor of playing in a lot of college, MLB and NFL stadiums the past two years, but getting to play to my hometown at Neyland Stadium, nothing tops this for a boy from East Tennessee,” shares Wallen, who reactivated his Instagram to share the news.

Fans can also purchase VIP Packages, which may include premium tickets, guided backstage tour, group photo on the stage, invitation to the Morgan Wallen VIP Lounge, VIP-exclusive gift item and more. VIP package contents vary based on the offer selected. For more information, visit vipnation.com.



Wallen recently returned stateside following his BST Hyde Park London headlining debut alongside openers Riley Green, ERNEST, Ella Langley, Alana Springsteen, Zandi Holup, and more. While in the U.K., Wallen also released fan-favorite “Lies Lies Lies” after originally recording it at London's Abbey Road Studios for his digital series Abbey Road Sessions on Dec. 5, 2023.

With just ten dates remaining on One Night At A Time in the U.S., Wallen will kick-off his first-ever European tour on Aug. 28 in Stockholm, Sweden. The seven show run will include additional stops in Copenhagen, Denmark; Amsterdam, Netherlands; Glasgow, U.K. and more before concluding with two back-to-back nights in Dublin, Ireland.

