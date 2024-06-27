Moon Kissed to Release New Album 'I'll See You In New York,' Share Lead Single

The album is due September 20, 2024.
The New York City based alternative trio Moon Kissed are thrilled to announce their third full length album, I’ll See You In New York, and share the LP’s lead single, “101,” a dreamy yet longing anthem. Check out the lyric video for the song here. The album is due September 20, 2024.
With Khaya Cohen on vocals, Elijah Scarpati on guitar and drums, and Em Sgouros on synth, Moon Kissed generates an infectious energy that, if you are lucky enough to encounter, feels like a secret ecosystem of its own that is powerful and precious. The trio writes about the complexity of becoming one’s own self, desire, the ache of longing, and the all encompassing nature of heartbreak.
Speaking on the new song, Scarpati said "“101” is a song about despair, longing, and learning what feels right. It’s the first song we ever wrote as a band and has captured and preserved the energy and alchemy of the band’s years together.”
01.) Cycles
02.) Do You Miss Me Yet?
03.) Don’t Wanna Know
04.) Cavalier
05.) Alabama
06.) Where Do We Go?
07.) Man On The M Train
08.) Your Corner
09.) Speak Up
10.) 101
Photo Credit: Olivia Smith
