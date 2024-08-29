Moon Kissed Share 'Do You Miss Me Yet?' from Forthcoming LP

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



New York City-based trio Moon Kissed will be releasing their new album, I’ll See You In New York, on September 20, 2024 via Final Girl Records. They’ve already released the stunning album’s first two singles, “Cycles” and “101,” and now they’re sharing “Do You Miss Me Yet?.” The heartbreaking first line of the song – sung earnestly and with longing by the band’s Em Sgouros – is “I’d do anything it took if could I see you right now.”

“Do You Miss Me Yet?” laments the passing of time. The fact that we’ll never be exactly where we were at another point. It doesn’t just grieve the loss of a specific person, but the symbolism that that person offered, as well as the version of ourselves we were at that time.

Speaking on the origins of the new song, the band’s Sgouros says “This is a pandemo song. I started with the main string patch and the chords came pretty quickly. The patch just gave me nostalgia. I was really into the song “Genesis” by Grimes, so the bass line is basically the same rhythm/energy. I sent it in the groupchat as it always goes, Khaya [Cohen] sent back the perfect chorus, as always. I think the break into the final chorus came after that with almost christmas sounding descending synths, that’s how I think of them in my head. The quote was from a conversation in the sushi restaurant on West 3rd. Eli [Scarpati] added these beautiful, soaring guitar lines and massive, anthemic drums. I wanted the end to have that heavy Grimes feel with the bass.

I’ll See You in New York Track Listing:

01.) Cycles

02.) Do You Miss Me Yet?

03.) Don’t Wanna Know

04.) Cavalier

05.) Alabama

06.) Where Do We Go?

07.) Man On The M Train

08.) Your Corner

09.) Speak Up

10.) 101

Moon Kissed is a once-in-a-blue-moon band that creates their own magic and community. Throughout their years as a band, they’ve cultivated a party scene of their very own- from throwing underground punk shows to playing and selling out venues like Bowery Ballroom, Elsewhere, and Music Hall of Williamsburg. With Khaya Cohen on vocals, Elijah Scarpati on guitar and drums, and Em Sgouros on synth, Moon Kissed generates an infectious energy that, if you are lucky enough to enter it, feels like a secret ecosystem of its own that is powerful and precious to behold. The trio writes about the complexity of becoming one’s own self, desire, the ache of longing, and the all encompassing nature of heartbreak.

NYLON declares, “Combining irresistible, swooping hooks with messages about consent, existential anxiety, and gender identity, Moon Kissed’s music is designed to soundtrack the climactic scene in a great coming-of-age movie where the protagonist jumps triumphantly into the pool.” At its core, the band’s ethos has always been to spread a message of personal freedom to anyone they play for, and to celebrate the joy that comes along with that. Their third full length album I’ll See You In New York keeps true to these themes, with characteristically tongue-in-cheek gritty pop bangers like “Cycles” to dreamy yet longing anthems such as “101.” Since the band’s inception, they set out to write albums that mirrored each of their individual souls. As their previous albums have artfully woven the vibrant tapestry of Moon Kissed's world, I'll See You In New York cements their sonic identity and secures the band's place in modern music history.

Photo Credit: Olivia Smith

