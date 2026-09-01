Mon Rovîa Performs NPR TINY DESK CONCERT, Watch the Set

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Mon Rovîa performed a Tiny Desk Concert for NPR, and the set is now available to watch.

Mon Rovîa's voice is like a balm: soft, clear, soothing. He uses that voice to tackle difficult, yet poignant vignettes — of battles fought internally and others observed in the world around him. Born in Liberia during the country's civil war, Mon Rovîa was adopted by an American missionary family and spent his childhood moving around before eventually settling in Tennessee. His debut album, Bloodline, untangles that complicated lineage through ukulele- and guitar-driven folk melodies in music he describes as 'Afro-Appalachian.'

At the Tiny Desk, backed by his full band, Mon Rovîa glides from the intimate revelations of 'crooked the road.' into the thumping energy of 'Somewhere down in Georgia,' a nod towards the South's violent history. Throughout the set, his mission is clear: To reconcile pain and conflict with a sense of joy and belonging.

Mon Rovîa's BLOODLINE headline tour is set to kick off across North America in two weeks. His debut album, BLOODLINE, is out now.

About Mon Rovîa

Mon Rovîa, the Liberian-born and Tennessee-based artist, is redefining modern folk through a blend of soul, storytelling, and purpose. Named one of Spotify's Juniper Artists to Watch, Mon has sold out every headline show to date and performed on stages including Bonnaroo, Austin City Limits, Newport Folk Festival, Boston Calling, and Red Rocks. His debut album, Bloodline, marks a milestone in a career that continues this fall with his newly announced Bloodline Headline Tour and a winter support slot across mainland Europe on Noah Kahan's arena run.

Over the past year, Mon made his television debut on CBS Saturday Morning and The Kelly Clarkson Show and completed his fully sold-out A Place To Gather North American headline tour. He was also featured by NPR for his single 'Heavy Foot,' released a Tiny Desk Concert, and made history as the first-ever musical guest on The Mel Robbins Podcast, where he joined the host for a conversation on art, activism, and resilience.

Beyond the stage, Mon has emerged as a cultural voice. He headlined the ACLU's Creatives For Freedom benefit alongside Sheryl Crow, Maggie Rogers, Mark Ronson, and Joy Oladokun, and performed at the Children in Conflict annual benefit with Common and Natasha Bedingfield, hosted by John Oliver.

With more than 300 million lifetime streams, 2.5 million followers, and over 1 billion TikTok views, Mon Rovîa enters this new chapter with momentum. Bloodline is out now.

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