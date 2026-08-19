Ethan Burdick Releases New Single "Fine," Joins HITS ME TOUR Oct.-Dec. 2026

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Rising Nashville-based artist Ethan Burdick released his heartfelt new single 'Fine,' via Back Blocks Music. Written by Burdick alongside Zach Seabaugh and Todd Clark and produced by Lukas Scott, the song finds Burdick reflecting on his younger self with the perspective that only time can bring, delivering an uplifting message of resilience and hope.

'The song is a conversation between my present self and my younger self, looking back with the perspective that only time can give,' Burdick explains. 'It's about reassuring that younger version of me that life will bring both incredible highs and blessings and painful lows, but every challenge will be worth it, keep pushing forward. At its core, the song is a reminder to stay true to who you are, ignore the opinions of people who don't really know you, and the voices in your head telling you you're not doing good enough, and never give up on your dreams. It's a message of encouragement, resilience, and hope for my younger self and for anyone who's ever questioned whether they're enough or if they're on the right path.'

Last month, Burdick announced he will join Hudson Westbrook on his Hits Me Tour this fall, marking Burdick's second major tour of 2026. The 22-date run follows Burdick's live debut earlier this year opening for Jelly Roll on his Little Ass Shed Tour and comes just months after the release of his first single 'I Get The Picture' via Back Blocks Music, which quickly gained traction, generating more than five million views on TikTok ahead of its release in April. The momentum propelled the track onto SiriusXM Hits 1's playlist, earned Burdick recognition as one of the channel's coveted Hits 1 To Watch artists, and landed him on a billboard in Times Square.

In June, Burdick followed 'I Get The Picture' with the release of his second single 'Hold You,' a song captures the feeling of wanting to freeze time when you're standing face-to-face with the person you're meant to be with.

The 21-year-old got his start playing drums in marching band, jazz band and at small gigs around his hometown before discovering a passion for songwriting and performing. The Vancouver, WA native moved to Nashville last year after being discovered on TikTok Live by Back Blocks Founder & CEO Rakiyah Marshall. Drawing inspiration from Lizzy McAlpine, Noah Kahan, Ed SHeeran and Justin Bieber, Burdick pairs emotionally driven songwriting with a voice that's as compelling live as it is in the studio, a perspective shaped in part by growing up with five sisters.

Tour Dates supporting Hudson Westbrook

10/1 - El Paso, TX - Cowtown Event Center

10/2 - Tempe, AZ - Mullett Arena

10/3 - Oceanside, CA - Frontwave Arena

10/8 - Modesto, CA - The Fruit Yard Amphitheater

10/9 - Los Angeles, CA - The Novo

10/10 - Paso Robles, CA - Vina Robles Amphitheater

10/15 - Rio Rancho, NM - Rio Rancho Events Center

10/16 - Midland, TX - The Horseshoe

10/17 - Corpus Christi, TX - Concrete Street Amphitheater

10/28 - Virginia Beach, VA - The Dome

10/29 - Richmond, VA - Virginia Credit Union LIVE!

10/30 - Washington, D.C. - The Anthem

11/5 - New York, NY - Terminal 5

11/6 - Wallingford, CT - Toyota Oakdale Theatre

11/7 - Boston, MA - Roadrunner

11/12 - Huntington, WV - Marshall Health Network Arena

11/13 - Asheville, NC - ExploreAsheville.com Arena

11/14 - Charleston, SC - Firefly Distillery

12/3 - Oklahoma City, OK - Paycom Center

12/4 - Durant, OK - The Grand Theater - Choctaw Casino & Resort

12/5 - Nacogdoches, TX - Nacogdoches County Expo & Civic Center

About Ethan Burdick

Ethan Burdick is a 21-year-old singer-songwriter based in Nashville, TN. Originally from Vancouver, WA, he got his start playing drums in marching band, jazz band and at local gigs before discovering a passion for songwriting and performing. After being discovered on TikTok Live by Back Blocks Founder & CEO Rakiyah Marshall, Burdick moved to Nashville in 2025 to pursue music full time. Since releasing his debut single, 'I Get The Picture,' in April 2026, he has generated more than five million views on TikTok ahead of its release, earned playlist support from SiriusXM Hits 1, been named one of the channel's coveted Hits 1 To Watch artists, and appeared on a billboard in New York City's Times Square. He followed with the release of his second single, 'Hold You,' and has shared the stage with Jelly Roll and Hudson Westbrook. Inspired by artists including Lizzy McAlpine, Noah Kahan, Ed SHeeran and Justin Bieber, Burdick pairs emotionally driven songwriting with a voice that's as compelling live as it is in the studio, drawing on a perspective shaped in part by growing up with five sisters.

Photo Credit: David Higgs



Photo Credit: David Higgs

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