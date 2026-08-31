Jack Blocker Adds 2026 Tour Dates Ahead of BIG JEFE Album Release

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Jack Blocker has announced an expanded slate of 2026 tour dates in celebration of his newly announced album, Big Jefe. His latest run of shows will kick off in Nashville, TN at this year's Americanafest and will see him make stops across the country, including Blocker's home state of Texas, as well as new shows in New York City, Boston, Chicago, and more.

The tour will feature tracks from the upcoming album and showcase Blocker's blend of Western and Americana folk sounds. Fans can expect a live set that brings the spirit of Big Jefe to the stage, sharing the musicianship and storytelling at the heart of Blocker's latest chapter.

Out November 6 via Thirty Tigers, Big Jefe allowed Blocker to fully embrace the rough-edged Americana spirit that's called to him from the start. The 11-track album takes listeners on a journey through the world of a man called Big Jefe, exploring themes of redemption, revelry, crime, desperation, and life on the open road.

Blocker didn't set out to make a concept album. During his first winter in Nashville, he started writing a new tune over a few pours of whiskey and the song became 'Big Jefe,' Blocker's first ever single that tells the tale of a reckless miscreant named Jefe. He started dreaming up a world around that story, inspired in part by Willie Nelson's 1975 concept album Red Headed Stranger, as well as country storytellers like Marty Robbins and Townes Van Zandt.

At its core, Big Jefe is about transformation - a story about a broke drunkard searching for purpose. Drawn into the drug trade out of perceived necessity, he chases opportunity and transforms a struggle for survival into an unlikely rise to power as Big Jefe.

Alongside the album announcement, Blocker shared his single - 'Brand New Name' - which was recently featured on SiriusXM's Highway Mornings. While the song is written from Jefe's perspective – reintroducing the persona of Jefe with bravado – each lyric blurs the lines between Blocker's and Jefe's stories, which is a theme that Blocker carries across the entirety of the concept album. Blocker also shared the track's official music video, immersing listeners in the world of Big Jefe and creating both a sound and a visual that feels both timeless and distinctly himself.

Already a veteran of the road at 28, Blocker's sound sits at the intersection of outlaw country, Americana folk, and the Texas singer-songwriter tradition. Last year, he released his debut album, The Land On Most High, produced by Big Jefe producer Patrick Lyons, displaying his intentional songwriting and authentic storytelling. In addition to his own headline shows, Blocker has opened for artists like Shane Smith and the Saints, Molly Tuttle, Hayes Carll and Drake Milligan.

Upcoming Jack Blocker Tour Dates

Sept 16 | Nashville, TN | AMERICANAFEST

Sept 18-20 | Whitefish, MT | Whitefish Songwriter's Festival

Sept 23 | St. Paul, MN | Turf Club (supporting Briscoe)

Sept 25 | Milwaukee, WI | Vivarium (supporting Briscoe)

Sept 26 | Appleton, WI | Appleton Beer Factory (supporting Briscoe)

Sept 27 | Chicago, IL | Lincoln Hall (supporting Briscoe)

Sep 30 | Fort Worth, TX | Magnolia Motor Lounge

Oct 1 | Cleveland, TX | Texan Theater

Oct 2 | San Marcos, TX | Cheatham Street Warehouse

Oct 3 | Coupland, TX | Coupland Dance Hall

Oct 4 | Houston, TX | White Oak Music Hall

Oct 8 | Dallas, TX | Three Links

Oct 9 | Whitehouse, TX | Blackhawk Creek Grill

Oct 16 | Anderson Music Hall | Hiawassee, GA (supporting Molly Tuttle)

Nov 15 | The Drake | Amherst, MA

Nov 16 | The Bitter End | New York, NY

Nov 17 | Middle East Upstairs | Cambridge, MA

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